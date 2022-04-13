Can you catch a shiny Bunnelby in Pokémon Go?

Considering Easter is just around the corner, players should consider catching a Bunnelby in Pokémon Go. In fact, on April 12, 2022, Bunnelby will be in the Spotlight Hour, which means double XP for evolving the bunny-like Pokémon.

Bunnelby is a Normal-type Pokémon with only a single evolution. If players catch enough of them in Pokémon Go and candy swap, Bunnelby can evolve into the rotund Diggersby, a Normal and Ground-type Pokémon Go. This particular typing makes it weak to Fighting, Grass, Water, and Ice-type abilities but resistant to Poison, Rock, Ghost, and Electric-type moves.

While Diggersby’s stats aren’t anything to write home about, it’s still a decent Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Should players wish to add a shiny Diggersby to their collection, they’ll first need to catch a shiny version. Fortunately, shiny Bunnelby is available in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go: Bunnelby will not have an increased shiny rate during its Spotlight Hour

During Bunnelby’s Spotlight Hour on April 12, 2022, between 06.00 pm and 07.00 pm local time, Bunnelby will have an increased spawn rate. Players will get to see Bunnelby appear more frequently and this is a fantastic opportunity to amass a collection of Bunnelbys for many reasons.

However, Bunnelby will not receive an increase in its shiny rate during the event. It must be noted that the Spotlight Hour never increases the shiny rate for its featured Pokémon. However, the increased rate of Bunnelbys spawning would indirectly improve a player’s chance of coming across a shiny Bunnelby.

Unfortunately, the shiny rate itself is set by Niantic and there are no in-game items that can increase the chance of a shiny Pokémon appearing. However, Niantic does hold special events occasionally that do increase this chance, which includes events such as Safari Zones, Legendary Raids, and Community Days.

Should players brave the odds and hunt for a shiny Bunnelby, they will want to keep their eyes peeled. The appearance of a shiny Bunnelby is subtle enough that players might possibly mistake it for a normal one.

Normally, Bunnelby has a muted brown coat with dark brown highlights on its feet, ears, and the fluff of its neck. But a shiny Bunnelby has dark gray fur and white highlights with a similar color scheme to that of the legendary rabbit character Bugs Bunny. Interestingly, the same color scheme carries over to Diggersby's shiny variant, whose enlarged features make it resemble the iconic rabbit even further. Additionally, to have Bunnelby spawn at a higher rate, players must use Incense during its Spotlight Hour.

