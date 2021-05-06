Pokemon GO’s spotlight hours highlight one Pokemon from 6:00-6:59 PM on Tuesdays, during which that Pokemon spawns more frequently.

Cottonee was the Pokemon to catch on May 4th, which had everyone wondering, can Cottonee be Shiny in Pokemon GO? Cottonee is a Grass and Fairy type Pokemon with move sets like Charm and Grass Knot. It is particularly effective against Fighting and Dragon type Pokemon.

However, they are vulnerable to Poison and Fire. Cottonnee evolves into Whimsicott with 50 candies and a Sun Stone. It has also been a Raid Boss in Tier 1 Raids. As one of the cutest Pokemon a trainer can catch, Cottonee looks like a cloud with wings and is a major fan favorite among players.

Is there a Shiny Cotonnee in Pokemon GO?

Currently, there is no Shiny Cottonee for trainers to catch in Pokemon GO. However, there are shiny versions of the Pokemon in other Pokemon games, and rumor has it, one will be debuting soon to the Pokemon GO world.

With Niantic focusing on Fairy type Pokemon this month, it is a distinct possibility that the shiny version will appear sooner than we think.

🧚 Fairy-type Pokémon challenge update! 🧚



Trainers, you’re more than halfway done with the Fairy-type Pokémon challenge! Remind a friend to help reach the challenge’s goals by tagging them! pic.twitter.com/j639Wjevur — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 5, 2021

Typically, Cottonee is green. However, the Shiny version on other platforms is orange. So, it is likely that the Shiny Cottonee will be orange as well when it is finally released to the Pokemon GO world.

While we wait for the anticipated release of Shiny Cottonee in Pokemon GO, be sure to stock up on Cottonee candies by catching and trading Pokemon. Having plenty of candies available ensures a quick evolutionary process. Trainers can get Cottonee from hatching an egg or coming across it in the wild. Also, use lures and incense to increase the chances of one spawning during gameplay.