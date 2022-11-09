Can Croagunk be shiny in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

The Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on November 8, 2022, puts Croagunk in the spotlight.

With the Croagunk Spotlight Hour finally here, trainers around the world may be looking for a shiny variant of the Pokemon given its increased spawn rate.

Thankfully, Croagunk's shiny variant has been a part of the game for a while now. It was introduced during the April Fools' event in 2020, a year after its original form arrived.

Croagunk is often looked upon more fondly by fans of the anime than those of the games. This is all thanks to Brock's Croagunk from the Sinnoh seasons of the anime. After witnessing some of its groundbreaking achievements of strength like blocking a Draco Meteor from Dialga, who wouldn't want one?

Tips for finding Croagunk's shiny form in Pokemon GO

Now that trainers know Croagunk's shiny form is available in Pokemon GO, they can begin their quest to find one. However, where should they start? What are some of the best ways they can prepare? Luckily, preparing for a shiny hunt in the game is very easy to do.

A fruitful shiny hunt starts with a quick check of the weather. Much like the main series, the weather in Niantic's mobile game plays a big role in determining which creatures can spawn in a given area. Given Croagunk's Poison and Fighting typing, it has the highest chance of spawning during partly cloudy weather.

Another helpful bit of advice to keep in mind when going on a shiny hunt is to keep a stockpile of Lure Modules and Incense on standby. These items work great in conjunction with one another. Both work to increase the general spawn rate of an area and can significantly increase the effectiveness of any trainer's patrol.

While the Spotlight Hour occurrence may be over for most Pokemon GO players, the chances of finding Coragunk's shiny form remain.

Using Incense greatly increases the spawn rate of Pokemon in the immediate area of the trainer who uses it (as long as they stay mobile). These items can be purchased from the Pokemon GO store or found at Pokestops.

Lure Modules work in the same way as Incense. Rather than attaching themselves to the player, however, these items work when attached to Pokestops and Gyms. Given Croagunk's typing, it has the highest chance of spawning around Pokestops with the standard variant of Lure Modules compared to the other more situational ones.

With the use of both items in optimal weather conditions, trainers should have no problem finding a shiny Croagunk in Pokemon GO. Croagunk is not guaranteed to spawn. However, using an auto catcher will allow for faster patrol clears.

While finding a shiny Pokemon is never guaranteed, using this patrolling method greatly inflates the general spawn rate to decrease the time it would take for one to hypothetically spawn.

If trainers catch a shiny Croagunk in Pokemon GO, they can evolve it into a shiny Toxicroak. However, they will need 50 Croagunk Candy to do so.

