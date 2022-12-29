Can Hoothoot be shiny in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

With the New Year's event in Pokemon GO right around the corner, players are gearing up to catch all the new and returning costumed variations of their favorite creatures. One of the critters that players can expect to make a return to the encounter table is Johto's resident owl, Hoothoot.

Though one of the more overlooked bird Pokemon, it still has its fair share of fans. As such, players may want to try to get their hands on one to add to their collection, whether it be to fill a page in the Pokedex or to try and use it in the mobile game's competitive battle mode.

Some trainers may want to go the extra mile and hunt for the rare pallet-swapped version of Hoothoot. Thankfully, Niantic has confirmed on Pokemon GO's official website that its shiny variant will be available during the 2023 New Year event.

Shiny Pokemon are incredibly rare and make an appearance in almost every aspect of the franchise, from the anime to the card game.

Tips for finding Shiny Hoothoot in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Pokemon GO's 2023 New Year event (Image via Niantic)

Post Niantic's confirmation regarding Hoothoot's shiny variant, we can begin to formulate a strategy for hunting it.

The first thing Pokemon GO players should check before starting their shiny hunt is the weather of the area they intend to hunt in. As many experienced Pokemon GO players will know, the weather plays a key role in determining what creatures can spawn in the area. Since Hoothoot is a Normal and Flying-type, it will have the best chance of spawning in partly cloudy and windy weather.

The next thing they should check is if they have enough Poke Balls. Nothing is more disheartening than finding a Shiny Pokemon only to discover the hard way that your Poke Ball count is too low. This will cause Hoothoot to either get away, or you will need to quickly run to the shop to buy more, or spin a photo disk before the Shiny Pokemon despawns.

Another item players may also find themselves in need of is an Incense. These are crucial for setting up patrols that can be helpful for fans looking to do other activities, like walking with their Buddy Pokemon or walking through a series of Pokestops to collect items or battle Team GO Rocket's grunts. These items attach to the player's avatar to increase the spawn rate around them as long as they remain mobile.

Lure Modules are another helpful consumable that players should consider collecting before hunting for a Shiny Hoothoot in Pokemon GO. These items work similar to Incense, but attach to Pokestops and Gyms and do not require the player to be on the move to receive their benefits.

Both items can either be found by spinning photo disks at Gyms and Pokestops or by purchasing them in the store at the cost of Pokecoins. This currency can be earned by sending creatures to defend Gyms controlled by the team the player chose upon reaching level 10.

Hopefully, with all the right conditions, players will eventually find the Shiny Hoothoot they long to add to their collection.

Poll : 0 votes