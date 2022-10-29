Can Hydreigon be shiny in Pokemon GO? (October 2022)

With many new players coming to Pokemon GO after news of all the upcoming events, trainers may want to try their hand at the game's competitive battling scene. As fans of the franchise will know, there is no better way to make a shocking debut on the battling scene than with a team of rare Shiny Pokemon.

One of the many elemental types players will need to familiarize themselves with in their quest to be the very best is the Dragon typing. This type is home to some of the most oppressive attackers in the franchise. One Pokemon that sticks out from the others is Hydreigon, thanks to its secondary Dark typing and unique design.

Given Niantic's reputation of not releasing every shiny variant when a monster makes its debut in Pokemon GO, it can be a bit difficult to keep up with which shinies are available. However, players will be pleased to know that they can find Shiny Hydreigon in the game right now.

Everything to know about Shiny Hydreigon in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for the Deino Community Day event in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

In June 2022, Niantic announced that Deino, Hydreigon's base form, would be the creature of interest for the month's Community Day event. Along with this event, the shiny forms for each member of the evolutionary family would be released. This confirmed that players would be able to find Shiny Hydreigon if they were lucky.

Given that Hydreigon is such a rare Pokemon to find in Pokemon GO, trainers may want to set their sights low and hunt for one of its pre-evolved forms. However, this isn't an easy task. Dragon-type monsters are incredibly hard to find outside of events and special spawning occurrences like Raids.

With this in mind, players may have to wait for an opportune moment to begin searching for the shiny variant. This begins with a quick check of the forecast. Much like the main video game series, weather plays a key role in determining which Pokemon spawn in a given area. So what should trainers look for?

Since this family of dragons has a shared typing of Dark and Dragon, there are two different weather conditions under which they spawn more frequently: fog and wind. Given that autumn is in full swing in the northern hemisphere, the latter should not be too difficult to encounter. Players should always check their mobile device's forecast app before going out on a hunt.

The right weather conditions, in conjunction with the use of consumable items like Lure Modules and Incenses, can make for an easy hunt. Consumable items can be used to set a solid patrol route for an optimal hunt. However, all the items and patrol routes in the world will not guarantee that a Hydreigon, especially a shiny one, will spawn.

The rotation of Raid Bosses and egg hatches is always changing in Pokemon GO, but wild encounters are currently the best way to hunt for a Shiny Hydreigon. Though it can be a bit unfortunate to have something so valuable rely solely on luck, there is currently no easier way to find one.

