Can Lapras be shiny in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

Lapras is a Generation I Pokemon that was released in Pokemon GO when the game first debuted in July 2016. Since then, it has remained popular among trainers as both a companion and a battler, thanks to its solid durability and Water/Ice typing.

While catching Lapras is certainly great, some trainers wonder if it has a shiny form that can be captured. Fortunately, the answer is yes, as this Pokemon received its shiny form during Safari Zone in Sentosa in April 2019. It has since been available from many sources, including the wild, eggs, raids, research tasks, Team GO Rocket battles, and as a reward for GO Battle League PvP.

Where to find shiny Lapras in Pokemon GO in December 2022

Lapras' shiny form as it appears in the mobile game (Image via Niantic)

While it's still possible to find shiny Lapras in the wild in Pokemon GO, an upcoming event will make encountering/capturing it much easier than hunting it down on the map.

Beginning on December 15, 2022, and lasting until December 23, 2022, the first part of the game's Winter Holiday event will be underway. During this time, Lapras will appear as a 3-star raid boss that can be defeated repeatedly. Each repetition increases the chance of shiny Lapras appearing.

Since Lapras isn't typically a frequent appearance in the wild outside of events, Pokemon GO trainers may want to take full advantage of the Winter Holiday event to capture its shiny form. However, they'll need a little luck to do so.

Most shinies are tough to find by default. The task of finding one becomes more difficult based on how rare the Pokemon in question is. Finding Lapras' shiny form can be a tough undertaking.

With enough raid passes and the right counters to defeat Lapras, it's possible to repeat the raid until its shiny form appears. If players can bring along a few extra trainers in the raid, they can complete it faster and essentially farm Lapras raids as long as they have enough passes to enter.

Granted, shiny Lapras isn't guaranteed to appear at any point, as shiny appearance rates are quite low unless they've been boosted by an event. However, determination may just pay off for some Pokemon GO trainers.

If trainers don't catch shiny Lapras during the upcoming Pokemon GO event, they shouldn't worry. This Pocket Monster is quite popular with the fanbase and will inevitably re-appear in another event sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, trainers can take their chances hunting for Lapras in the wild. Who knows? They may just get lucky and find a shiny variant when they least expect it.

Shiny hunting in the popular mobile title is always an arduous process, as it takes plenty of game time and, in many cases, more than a few items.

However, Niantic has ensured that finding shiny variants in Pokemon GO is still easier than in Pokemon titles of previous generations, so trainers who keep hunting may receive their just reward.

Poll : 0 votes