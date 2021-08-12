Can Munna be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Introduced in Pokemon Black and Pokemon White, the Dream Eater Pokemon, Munna has come to the attention of Pokemon fans yet again following the release of Ultra Unlock: Part 2 for Pokemon GO.

With all the news of the different Pokemon that can be found through the new event, many avid Pokemon GO players are wondering if they can find Munna in its more rare and valuable shiny form.

Can Munna be found in its Shiny Form?

The release of Ultra Unlock: Part 2 has brought many shiny Pokemon with it. In raids, players can find shiny Heracross, shiny Unown U, and even shiny Palkia. Along with the new raid bosses, some Pokemon from the Unova region have an increased chance of spawning such as:

Red-Stripe Basculin

Blue-Stripe Basculin

Heatmor

Durant

Elgyem

Munna

A chart depicting the Ultra Unlock event (Image via Leek Duck)

Unfortunately, Munna is not one of the Pokemon with a shiny form in the event as Clefairy, Heatmor, and Durant are the only wild encounter Pokemon in the event that can be found in their shiny forms.

Munna and Musharna: Tips & Tricks

Nonetheless, Munna is not a Pokemon that is seen very often so this event is a great time to go out and catch some. For players less familiar with Pokemon, here are some good tips to keep in mind when catching and using them:

Munna evolves into Musharna with an unova stone and 50 candies.

Munna will spawn more often from 6 August 2021 to 17 August 2021. This is the duration of the second part of the space themed Ultra Unlock.

Munna and Musharna take super effective damage against Dark, Ghost, and Bug type attacks.

Munna and Musharna take less damage from Fighting and Psychic type attacks.

Munna has a maximum CP of 1294 while Musharna has a maximum CP of 3079

Munna's best moves are Charge Beam and Psyshock while Musharna's best moves are Charge Beam and Future Sight.

Both Munna and Musharna are boosted by windy weather.

Munna and Musharna have a buddy distance of 3 kilometers.

While Munna cannot be found in its shiny variant, that does not mean that it is not worth spending time training the Pokemon. Munna, as well as its evolution Mushara, are very bulky Pokemon that are capable of taking a few hits and can prove to be very helpful in both raids and trainer battles, and Ultra Unlock is a great time to capture them.

