Can Plusle be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Plusle, the Cheering Pokemon, has been in Pokemon GO since the Hoenn region's Pokemon were released in December 2017.

Since its release, Plusle and its counterpart Minun have gone relatively under the radar, In 2018, the two had their region locks removed, allowing them to be caught anywhere, but they still don't appear all that often.

However, aspiring collectors are likely wondering if Plusle has a shiny form. The good news is that the answer is yes, as Plusle and Minun both received their shiny forms in July 2018. Plusle's shiny form exhibits a much darker red coloration for the red portions of its body.

Pokemon GO: Obtaining shiny Plusle

A rendering of Plusle for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Finding shiny Plusle can be a tall task for any trainer, as the Pokemon doesn't have a particularly high appearance rate. Players will need to find Plusle in the wild to obtain its shiny form, which means trainers will need multiple Plusle encounters.

With that in mind, incense and standard lure modules are a trainer's best friend in finding shiny Plusle. Incense increases Pokemon appearances around the trainer, and lure modules draw Pokemon to a set Pokestop.

However, it's important to use an ordinary lure module. Even though magnetic lure modules would seem to be the right choice due to their ability to attract Electric and Steel-type Pokemon, Plusle isn't one of the listed Pokemon that have their appearances increase from the magnetic lure.

The good news for Pokemon GO trainers currently playing this January is that Plusle will soon receive its own Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, January 18, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time.

This will cause Plusle to appear overwhelmingly in the wild, with its shiny capable of appearing as well. If trainers have any incense or lure modules stored for a special occasion, this may be the time to use them in order to obtain a shiny Plusle of their own.

Obtaining a shiny isn't often guaranteed, and this Spotlight Hour will still require some searching, but it is an excellent opportunity to acquire the shiny compared to ordinary operations in Pokemon GO.

In addition to increasing Plusle's appearances in the wild, trainers will also be able to receive double candy from every catch that is made, allowing them to power up their Plusle as much as they'd like.

Edited by R. Elahi