Can Rayquaza be shiny in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Rayquaza's popularity among Legendary Pokemon has persisted in Pokemon GO, and countless trainers have sought the powerful sky dragon since its February 2018 debut. Many are enamored with its battle prowess and appearance.

Regarding its appearance, some beginners may be curious if Rayquaza has a shiny form available to capture. Fortunately, the answer is yes, as Rayquaza's shiny form was released in July 2019. Granted, it isn't easy to find, given this particular Pokemon's rarity in the game.

Even better, Pokemon GO players can seize the opportunity to capture a shiny Rayquaza in an upcoming event. Specifically, the game's upcoming Primal Rumblings event should present a great chance to battle and capture the shiny version of this Legendary creature.

Acquiring Shiny Rayquaza during Pokemon GO's Primal Rumblings event

Rayquaza's shiny form takes on a black, yellow, and pink coloration (Image via Niantic)

Thanks to Pokemon GO's upcoming global Hoenn Tour and the resulting Primal Rumblings event, Rayquaza will be returning as a raid boss. If trainers can defeat this powerful Legendary Pokemon, they will gain the opportunity to capture it.

If a player is particularly lucky, they may even encounter a shiny Rayquaza after the raid and catch it as well. It's far from guaranteed, but given this Pokemon's rarity, a better opportunity may not appear.

Catching Rayquaza in Pokemon GO's Primal Rumblings event

From February 22, 2023, at 10 am until February 24, 2023, at 10 pm local time, head out and find gyms hosting five-star raids. If a nearby gym has a raid egg above it, tap it to check how many symbols the gym has on it. If it has five symbols, it's time to head to that gym, as Rayquaza will likely hatch from the egg when the raid begins. Bring plenty of friends and allies on this raid, as a five-star raid isn't an easy one for solo enthusiasts. Formulate your battle team to defeat Rayquaza with the right counters, and allow your teammates to do the same. It's also wise to collect plenty of Potions and Revives for the battle. If you're hunting for counters to Rayquaza, be sure to utilize Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type Pokemon and moves. Ensure your Pokemon has the highest IV stats and CP. It's also important to note that Ice-type moves deal doubly super-effective damage to Rayquaza, so a squad of Ice-type Pokemon may substantially help you in the raid. Spend a raid pass, enter the raid with your allies, let the pre-raid timer tick down, and begin the battle. If Rayquaza falls before the raid timer expires, you can catch it afterward. There is also a small chance that the Rayquaza will be a shiny.

Unfortunately, this particular method of obtaining shiny Rayquaza in Pokemon GO can be quite demanding resource-wise. Raid passes aren't always easy to come by, and the damage that Rayquaza can deal can lead to trainers using multiple healing items.

However, this particular Legendary Pokemon appears most frequently as a raid boss during events, so trainers must take their chances and hope for a shiny appearance sooner rather than later.

