Can Regirock be shiny in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Trainers worldwide are gearing up for tomorrow's Raid Hour event in Pokemon GO, where they will encounter the legendary golem Regirock, first seen in the Hoenn region. While catching one for the Pokedex is a good idea, many trainers may have their sights set higher.

Collecting Shiny Pokemon has been one of the most captivating aspects of the franchise since their debut in the second generation, and these rare creatures have appeared in every medium that Game Freak has offered, including the popular mobile game.

Many inexperienced shiny hunters may not be aware that Niantic is very selective about the creatures they allow to appear in their shiny variants on live servers. Although every Shiny Pokemon exists in the files for Pokemon GO, Niantic decides when they will appear as such. It has been confirmed that players will be able to find Shiny Regirock in its shiny variant throughout the duration of Pokemon GO's upcoming Raid Hour for the creature. Knowing this, players can prepare for the grind ahead that may very well come with the daunting task of adding a Shiny Regirock to their collection.

Tips for finding Shiny Regirock in Pokemon GO

Regirock as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although rare, it's possible for you to encounter a Shiny Regirock on your first try. However, the Raid Hour event doesn't increase the chance of encountering a Shiny Raid Boss. If you are lucky enough to find a Shiny Regirock on your first attempt, you won't have to grind as much as others to add it to your collection.

Those who aren't as lucky will need to collect an abundance of resources for the hunt to come. This includes raid passes, which are needed to challenge a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. Each attempt requires one raid pass, and you can obtain one for free each day by spinning the photo disk at a gym. Additionally, raid passes can be purchased from the in-game shop.

Raid passes can be purchased for 100 Pokecoins. You can earn these passively through defending gyms, but it is much more efficient to spend $1 USD to buy the 100 Pokecoins to exchange for a raid pass. However, this cost can quickly add up if you do not get lucky with your encounters.

In addition to raid passes, you will need to stock up on healing items for your Pokemon team before challenging repeated raids in Pokemon GO. Raid Battles can be tough on a team, so it's important to have a good supply of potions and revives on hand to keep them healthy. These items can also be purchased from the in-game shop.

Finally, Regirock is a pure Rock-type Pokemon. This means your party should consist of creatures that belong to the Steel, Fighting, Water, Grass, and Ground typings. This will give you a type advantage over Regirock to allow for more successful raid attempts.

