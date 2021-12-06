Can shiny Seel be caught in Pokemon GO?

A Kanto native from Generation I of Pokemon, Seel has been in Pokemon GO since its inception and is a decent Water-type Pokemon. However, most trainers don't seek it out for its battle prowess.

Trainers who hunt for shiny Pokemon may be curious as to whether Seel has a shiny form available, to which the answer is yes. Currently, Seel's shiny form is catchable in both the wild as well as being a reward for Research Tasks made available in-game at certain times. The shiny version of Seel sports a vanilla/beige-colored coat when compared to the original form's icy white coloration.

Pokemon GO: Finding a shiny Seel

Seel and its shiny counterpart rendered in Seel's official Pokemon art (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO's Swinub Incense Day event presented an excellent opportunity to catch Seel, which had its appearance boosted as part of the event. This particular Incense Day increased the appearance of Ice and Ground-type Pokemon. Although Seel itself isn't an Ice-type Pokemon, it evolves into the dual Ice/Water-type Pokemon Dewgong, which is likely why it was included. However, if players missed out on Seel during Incense Day, there may be other opportunities to catch Seel in the future.

It may be some time before Seel is given special attention in Pokemon GO, as Niantic cycles out events and Pokemon who are featured within them. However, as a Water-type Pokemon, Seel can still be found in areas featuring large bodies of water such as rivers, harbors, and lakes. This won't guarantee the Pokemon's appearance, as its spawn rate is somewhat rare compared to other Water-types. Trainers can also use Pokemon GO items such as Incense or (standard) Lure Modules in an attempt to coax the Pokemon out.

There may also be future events that Niantic is planning that feature Seel in some capacity in Pokemon GO. Usually when a Pokemon has its appearances increase, this means more shiny forms appear as a result due to the high volume of encounters. Since it was just included in Swinub Incense Day, this may not be for some time (December's schedule for the rest of the month features many other Pokemon), but trainers can hold out hope that the Sea Lion Pokemon will pop up in the near future.

There are no guarantees in Pokemon GO, but many Pokemon get their day in the sun, and Seel's day may be coming up sooner than trainers might think. It all comes down to the whims of Niantic as developers, though fan input certainly doesn't hurt.

Edited by Siddharth Satish