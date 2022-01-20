Can shiny Voltorb be caught in Pokemon GO?

Voltorb, the Electric-type Pokemon from Generation I that evolves into Electrode, has been spotted in Pokemon GO quite a bit since the beginning of the Power Plant event.

Since the Power Plant event is focused around the power plants that dot the Kanto and Kalos regions, it's only natural for Voltorb to make an appearance. Voltorb and Electrode have been known to charge these power plants in multiple Pokemon games and are often mistaken for Pokeballs by trainers.

This is all well and good for Pokemon GO trainers, but another question persists: Can Voltorb's shiny form be caught? Fortunately, the answer is yes, and obtaining a shiny Voltorb doesn't stop at encounters in the wild.

Pokemon GO: Obtaining shiny Voltorb

Shiny Voltorb and Electrode sport blue halves to their bodies instead of red (Image via Niantic)

Obtaining shiny Voltorb is currently much easier than it would generally be, thanks to Pokemon GO's Power Plant event. The Pokemon appears much more often in the wild and appears as a reward for completing Field Research Tasks.

These are two of the three methods to obtain shiny Voltorb, and the more players encounter the Pokemon, the more chances they have at triggering the small chance of a shiny appearing.

Voltorbs can also be hatched shiny from eggs and appear in the wild and as a research task reward. Still, it currently isn't in the egg pool rotation, meaning players will need to wait to hatch shiny Voltorb or use eggs from when the Pokemon was included in the egg rotation.

How to increase your chances of catching Pokemon GO

If players want to increase their chances of snagging a shiny Voltorb during the in-game event, they should stay on top of their daily field research while attempting to encounter as many Voltorb as possible.

To that end, investing in some magnetic lure modules can help acquire shiny Voltorb, as the Pokemon is one of the listed Electric-types that increases in spawn rate when the magnetic lure is active on a Pokestop.

If players don't have a lure module on hand, using incense is another helpful way to attract Voltorb. Incense will increase Pokemon spawning around the player, especially if they are actively moving while the incense is working its magic.

These tactics won't ensure that shiny Voltorb appears, but it significantly increases its potential to do so.

