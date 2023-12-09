Can Synchro Machine be used with all Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?

Some interesting features have come to light leading up to the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's second chapter for the expansion, The Indigo Disk. One of the most recent and promising new activities players can partake in is the Synchro Machine, a device that lets trainers see the world through their Pocket Monster's eyes.

With this new feature giving players a perspective they have never seen before, many trainers are asking questions about the extent to which it will go to provide a more engaging Pokemon experience.

Everything known about the Synchro Machine in The Indigo Disk

Official imagery for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk (Image via Game Freak)

As shown in the recently released trailer for The Indigo Disk, the Synchro Machine is a device that allows players to control one of their Pokemon freely. However, some trainers may wonder if there is a limit to the kinds of creatures they can control. Since a small number of creatures were shown under the influence of this device, it can be hard to tell.

From what was seen in the trailer, we know that the Synchro Machine can be used by multiple players in the same Union Circle. This could mean that the device becomes a usable key item or menu option once it is acquired. In the footage, we only see Pikachu, Dedenne, Morpeko, and Pawmi being controlled by trainers.

However, since the device can be used so seamlessly and without much issue, it would be fair to assume that it either has no restrictions when it comes to the creatures it can influence or it has a very small list of immune species. But what purpose does this new mechanic serve, and how can it be used practically?

This is where describing the Synchro Machine in The Indigo Disk gets a bit more complicated. The trailer does not show these controlled species partaking in a battle, but the news page on the games' official website states that players will be able to fight wild Pokemon while controlling their desired creature.

Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet host both regular wild battles and auto-battles, it is likely that Game Freak would restrict the battles conducted with the Synchro Machine entirely to auto-battles for the sake of simplicity. However, the website describes battles through this means as a "fresh new way to play the game," so it is entirely possible that they have something else in mind as well.

Overall, the new content coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through The Indigo Disk chapter of the expansion already has players at the edge of their seats.