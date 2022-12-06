Can Timburr be shiny in Pokemon GO? (December 2022)

Pokemon GO's Mythic Blade event will be arriving on December 6, 2022, and Timburr will be featured alongside many other Fighting-types to herald the arrival of the Pokemon Keldeo. Specifically, Timburr will arrive as a 1-star raid boss.

Coupled with that, since the Mythic Blade event will last until December 11, some trainers are curious whether they can capture a shiny Timburr in that time span. Fortunately, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to capture a shiny Timburr as it received its shiny form in March 2020. However, the Pokemon will only appear as a raid boss for the Mythic Blade event, so its appearances in the wild and elsewhere won't be boosted.

Since Timburr will appear as a raid boss, Pokemon GO trainers must defeat it to find its shiny form, likely more than once.

Countering Timburr as a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO

Shiny Timburr as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

As a Fighting-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Timburr is susceptible to Psychic, Flying, and Fairy-type moves. If a trainer matches these moves to a Pokemon of the same type, they'll output additional damage thanks to the in-game Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

This could go a long way towards defeating raid boss Timburr, though it isn't as strong as its higher-tier counterparts during the event. Be that as it may, most trainers should be able to effectively counter and defeat Timburr in raids, even solo, with the right battle party.

Top Pokemon to counter Timburr in Raids

Mewtwo

Alakazam

Hoopa

Galarian Articuno

Deoxys

Staraptor

Gardevoir

Espeon

Lunala

Ho-Oh

Azelf

Latios

Latias

Togekiss

Honchkrow

Mesprit

Aria Form Meloetta

Braviary

Rayquaza

Exeggutor

Tapu Lele

Hisuian Braviary

Moltres

Yveltal

Galarian Zapdos

Xerneas

Tornadus

Jynx

Primarina

Top moves to counter Timburr in Raids

Confusion

Psycho Cut

Zen Headbutt

Wing Attack

Charm

Extrasensory

Peck

Air Slash

Gust

Psystrike

Psychic

Brave Bird

Psycho Boost

Dazzling Gleam

Moonblast

Future Sight

Aerial Ace

Hurricane

Psyshock

Bringing along fellow Pokemon GO trainers during the raid will ensure you can take down the boss with as much time left on the clock as possible. This will allow players to reap the maximum rewards for completing the raid.

It won't guarantee a shiny Timburr after a raid victory, but the faster trainers complete the raid, the sooner they can dive back in.

Unfortunately, repeated raids can be quite expensive, as raid passes can only be obtained through certain means. It's possible to receive standard raid passes once per day from Pokestops. However, afterward, trainers will have to purchase Premium Battle Passes from the in-game shop (or utilize a Remote Raid Pass, which is exceedingly difficult to obtain as of late).

This will require Pokecoins, which can be obtained from defending gyms or using real-world currency via microtransactions.

Patience and vigilance are key when shiny hunting. Fortunately, trainers will have roughly five days' worth of the Mythic Blade event to raid Timburr as much as possible in hopes of snagging a shiny. It isn't guaranteed to appear, but dedication can go a long way.

Poll : 0 votes