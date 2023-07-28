Can you use your Master Ball multiple times in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon GO has a lot of rare and exclusive items for trainers to get their hands on, and when it comes to exclusivity, then Master Ball takes the cake. Niantic finally added the Master Ball to GO after many years of requests from the playerbase. Long-time fans of this title will know how sought after this item has been since the game saw the light of day.

In this article, we will see if it is possible to use the Master Ball multiple times in Pokemon GO.

Can you catch more than one Pokemon with the Master Ball in Pokemon GO?

The Master Ball is by far the most valuable item you can have in your inventory. As of the writing of this article, you can get only one Master Ball and that is through a Seasonal Special Research questline. Unlike the other variants of balls in Pokemon GO, you cannot get the Master Ball from spinning PokeStops or from the in-game shop.

You must be aware of the infamous Galarian legendary trio, the Galar variants of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, and how they are almost impossible to catch. First, these legendary birds are rare to come by, and they have a frustratingly low catch rate. Irrespective of whether you make a curved excellent throw with a Golden Razz Berry, catching them totally depends on your luck.

However, if you use the Master Ball in such scenarios, it guarantees you the catch. Since you get only one, you will want to save it for a critter that is worthy of it. This is probably the main reason everyone holds the Master Ball in such high regard.

When you catch a mythical beast in the game, Pokemon GO will not deplete your stash of balls. Irrespective of which variant you use, the total count of the balls remains the same.

So, technically, this mechanic should stay true for Master Balls as well. Though this theory has not yet been tested by anyone, we believe that it will be possible to use a Master Ball to catch a mythical beast without reducing the count of balls in your inventory. This is true for all mythical creatures in the game except Meltan.

How to get the Master Ball in Pokemon GO?

As of the writing of this article, you can get the Master Ball only through a Special Research task called “Let’s GO!” If you logged into the game during the Season of Rising Heroes event, then you will have this Special Research activated in your Research tab.

We can hope that Niantic will add more methods of acquiring Master Balls in the game in the months to come.