Can you use Remote Raid Passes for Pokemon GO Brionne raids?

Pokemon GO is set to see Brionne's return to the raid arena on August 31, 2024, during the Popplio Community Day event. The Pokemon will appear as a 4-star raid boss from 5-10 pm local time, after the main event concludes. With that in mind, is it possible to use Remote Raid Passes to battle Brionne raids? The answer is no for the Community Day, but can be yes elsewhere.

According to Niantic, trainers who participate in Pokemon GO's Popplio Community Day event and then engage in Brionne's 4-star raids can't raid it remotely. However, Brionne has appeared in the past as a 3-star raid boss, and unless informed otherwise, it can be raided remotely during those situations.

Why can't Brionne be raided remotely in Pokemon GO's Popplio Community Day event?

Why can't Brionne be raided remotely in Pokemon GO's Popplio Community Day? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

With Brionne returning to Pokemon GO during the Popplio Community Day, it's understandable for trainers to wonder why this Water-type starter Pokemon can't be raided remotely. While Niantic hasn't given a particular reason, it's likely because victory in Brionne's 4-star raids provides a bonus where Popplio begins spawning around the raid location for 30 minutes.

Trending

Because of this, it makes sense why trainers can't remotely raid this particular boss. With the right counter Pokemon, trainers can ostensibly defeat Brionne's 4-star raids on their own, triggering the raid's bonus Popplio spawning even though the player who won the raid isn't near the gym where it took place.

This would effectively cause a situation where trainers who were near the gym where the raid was hosted could catch Popplio in Pokemon GO even without participating in Brionne's raid. Niantic would prefer that trainers work for their bonus Popplio spawns, which would explain why these 4-star raids in particular must be raided in person.

However, it's important to note that this limitation isn't permanent. There may be future situations where Brionne reappears as a raid boss (possibly as a 3-star raid boss like it was during GO Fest 2022), and unless Niantic says otherwise, these raids should allow Remote Raid Passes.

It's a bummer that trainers can't raid Brionne's 4-star raids remotely during Popplio's Community Day, but there are plenty of opportunities to evolve Popplio into Brionne. Plus, if players don't have the opportunity to do so, they can always trade for a Brionne with a fellow trainer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback