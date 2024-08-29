Pokemon GO Popplio Community Day preparation guide

Pokemon GO's Popplio Community Day event is set to take place on August 31, 2024, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time, giving trainers an excellent opportunity to catch the Water-type starter as well as evolve it to its final evolution Primarina. However, in addition to catching and evolving Popplio, there are several bonuses to be mindful of as well as new research, move availability, and more.

With all of that in mind and the Pokemon GO Popplio Community Day quickly approaching, it doesn't hurt to examine what this event will bring and some recommendations on how to prepare for it.

All bonuses during Pokemon GO's Popplio Community Day

Lana's Popplio in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During the entirety of the Popplio Community Day in Pokemon GO, trainers can benefit from the following bonuses:

2x candy for catching Pokemon.

3x XP for catching Pokemon.

2x chance for trainers at level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon.

Lure modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours, excluding Daily Adventure Incense.

Taking photos during the event will result in a surprise Pokemon encounter.

Players can make one more Special Trade per day for a maximum of three (this bonus will be active from 2 pm to 10 pm local time).

Trades will have their Stardust cost reduced by 50% (this bonus will be active from 2 pm to 10 pm local time).

After the Community Day ends, trainers will be able to take on special 4-star raids featuring Brionne as a raid boss. If Brionne is beaten in these raids, extra Popplio will spawn around the raid location for 30 minutes. However, these raids cannot be joined remotely.

Featured attack and availability updates for Pokemon GO Popplio Community Day

Lana's Primarina in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers during this Pokemon GO event who evolve Brionne (Popplio's first evolution) into Primarina will receive a little extra reward for their efforts, as the Primarina will be obtained already knowing the featured Charged Move Hydro Cannon. Since the attack deals a whopping 80 damage in PvP and 90 damage in PvE, Hydro Cannon is an excellent battle aid for this Pokemon.

Additionally, starting with this event and continuing indefinitely, Primarina will gain access to the Charged Move Sparkling Aria in Pokemon GO. This Water-type move inflicts 80 damage in PvP and 85 in PvE, making it an interesting alternative to Hydro Cannon.

Pokemon GO Popplio Community Day Field and Special Research

Popplio uses Aqua Jet in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Throughout the Pokemon GO Popplio Community Day event, trainers will be able to spin Pokestops to obtain new August Community Day-themed Field Research Tasks to complete. Doing so will ensure fans have additional encounters with Popplio as well as goodies like Great Balls and Stardust.

In addition to this research, they can purchase a $1 (or equivalent) ticket to access the Popplio Community Day Special Research Story. While the specifics around this research haven't been confirmed by Niantic, trainers will likely be able to collect plenty of Popplio candy and Stardust, and probably than a few more Popplio encounters.

How to prepare for Pokemon GO Popplio Community Day

When it comes to any Community Day event, preparation tends to boil down to having as many pertinent items as possible. This means racking up plenty of Poke Balls but also different varieties of raid pass when possible. Incense and lure modules will also lead to more Popplio spawns during this Community Day, so they're certainly worth investing in.

Additionally, since trades will be discounted and more Special Trades can be made during the event, it might be prudent to get in touch with a few fellow trainers. Not only can they be invited to the upcoming 4-star Brionne raids, but since the trade bonuses aren't restricted to Popplio trades.

This is particularly important, as August 31's Community Day will serve as the first time Pokemon GO trainers can find Shiny Popplio while roaming the wild or completing research. If players can't obtain Shiny Popplio before the event ends, then trading for one is an excellent alternative to keep in mind.

