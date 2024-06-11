In Pokemon GO, Poke Balls are effectively the lifeblood of a trainer. Without them, players can't catch Pokemon in multiple parts of the mobile title. Higher-grade Poke Balls are available like Great/Ultra/Master Balls, but the standard Poke Ball remains a bread-and-butter option for catching Pokemon when the higher-end options aren't needed, and trainers should strive to keep a healthy stock.

But what if a Pokemon GO player is running low on standard Poke Balls? How can they quickly obtain more? There are a few options on the table depending on a trainer's location and what's available to them, but some of the most direct options are quick and should help replenish a player's Poke Ball stock when they're running out.

Ways to quickly get Poke Balls in Pokemon GO

Spinning Pokestops

While Pokestops aren't always abundantly available based on a trainer's location in Pokemon GO, they remain one of the quickest ways of collecting Poke Balls. By spinning the photo discs at Pokestops, trainers can collect a multitude of items, including a few Poke Balls. With just a few Pokestops, players can travel between them and spin them regularly.

If trainers don't have as many Pokestops near them, they can at least spend time around a singular Pokestop and continue to spin its disc for additional Poke Balls after the stop's cooldown concludes. It's not a perfect solution and it does take a little time, but if trainers aren't near many Pokestops, it may be one of their only options.

Opening Gifts From Friends

When two players are friends, they can send each other gifts that contain a sizable collection of rewards, including more than a few Poke Balls. If trainers are running out of Poke Balls, they may want to open up any unopened gifts they may have waiting for them. If they don't have any gifts available, they may want to add a few more friends to their friends list.

Fortunately, there are sites and social media groups that exist specifically so players can exchange friend codes and add each other as friends. Not only does opening gifts help players fill their bags up with Poke Balls, but it's also a great way to gain experience by sending gifts to friends, and trainers can open up to 20 gifts per day.

Obtaining Poke Balls from the In-Game Shop

When all else fails and trainers are out of options for getting Poke Balls, they may want to look to Pokemon GO's in-game shop. Here, trainers can purchase bundles of Poke Balls using PokeCoins they have accrued from defending g5882yms (or purchased with microtransactions), and the shop offers free daily boxes that can occasionally provide Poke Balls and other items when opened.

There are also occasionally free codes that can be used to redeem items in-game, and these can be found with regularity each month. While they tend to run the gamut of different items that they award players, redeeming in-game codes helps collect Poke Balls and other goodies.