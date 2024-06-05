Pokemon GO Shop prices: Items, bundles, and more (June 2024)

The Pokemon GO Shop has a lot of items to help you enhance your gameplay experience. You can buy Incense, Incubators, Raid Passes, and more from the in-game shop. However, most, if not all, the items in the Shop require real money. So, it is advisable to spend wisely.

In this article, we will walk through all the items in the Pokemon GO Shop and their costs.

All items in the Pokemon GO Shop

You will find the following items in the Pokemon GO Shop:

Glide to Victory Timed Research Ticket: This item costs US$ 1.99

This item costs US$ 1.99 Pokemon Go Fest 2024: It will cost you $14.99

It will cost you $14.99 Remote Raid Pass: This will cost you 195 PokeCoins

This will cost you 195 PokeCoins Three Remote Raid Passes: This will cost 525 PokeCoins

This will cost 525 PokeCoins Premium Battle Pass: This will cost you 100 PokeCoins

This will cost you 100 PokeCoins Three Premium Battle Passes: This will cost you 250 PokeCoins

This will cost you 250 PokeCoins Egg Incubator: This will cost you 150 PokeCoins

This will cost you 150 PokeCoins Super Incubator: This will cost you 200 PokeCoins

This will cost you 200 PokeCoins Poffin: This will cost you 100 PokeCoins

This will cost you 100 PokeCoins 20 Poke Balls: This will cost you 100 PokeCoins

This will cost you 100 PokeCoins 100 Poke Balls: This will cost you 460 PokeCoins

This will cost you 460 PokeCoins 200 Poke Balls: This will cost you 800 PokeCoins

This will cost you 800 PokeCoins Incense: This will cost you 40 PokeCoins

This will cost you 40 PokeCoins Eight Incense: This item will cost you 250 PokeCoins

This item will cost you 250 PokeCoins Rocket Radar: This item will cost you 200 PokeCoins

This item will cost you 200 PokeCoins Star Piece: This item will cost you 100 PokeCoins

This item will cost you 100 PokeCoins Eight Star Pieces: This item will cost you 640 PokeCoins

This item will cost you 640 PokeCoins Lucky Egg: This item will cost you 80 PokeCoins

This item will cost you 80 PokeCoins Eight Lucky Eggs: This item will cost you 500 PokeCoins

This item will cost you 500 PokeCoins Six Max Revives: This item will cost you 180 PokeCoins

This item will cost you 180 PokeCoins Glacial Lure Module: This item will cost you 180 PokeCoins

This item will cost you 180 PokeCoins Mossy Lure Module: This item will cost you 180 PokeCoins

This item will cost you 180 PokeCoins Magnetic Lure Module: This item will cost you 180 PokeCoins

This item will cost you 180 PokeCoins Rainy Lure Module: This item will cost you 180 PokeCoins

This item will cost you 180 PokeCoins Lure Module: This item will cost you 100 PokeCoins

This item will cost you 100 PokeCoins Eight Lure Modules: This item will cost you 680 PokeCoins

All boxes in the Pokemon GO Shop

The items in these boxes vary from time to time. You will get the following offers:

Boost Box: This box will cost you 100 PokeCoins. You will get 20x PokeBalls and one Lucky Egg from the Boost Box.

This box will cost you 100 PokeCoins. You will get 20x PokeBalls and one Lucky Egg from the Boost Box. Voyager Box: This box will cost you 1,730 PokeCoins. You will get eight Super Incubators, eight Egg Incubators, and two Incense.

This box will cost you 1,730 PokeCoins. You will get eight Super Incubators, eight Egg Incubators, and two Incense. Great Raid Box: This box will cost you 425 PokeCoins. You will get two Premium Battle Pass and two Remote Raid Pass.

This box will cost you 425 PokeCoins. You will get two Premium Battle Pass and two Remote Raid Pass. Starter Box: This box will cost you US$ 2.99. You will get three Premium Battle Pass, three Super Incubators, 30 PokeBalls, and three Lucky Eggs.

This box will cost you US$ 2.99. You will get three Premium Battle Pass, three Super Incubators, 30 PokeBalls, and three Lucky Eggs. Free Box: You will get two PokeBalls, one Potion, and one Great Ball for free.

All upgrades in the Pokemon GO Shop

You will get the following upgrades in the in-game shop:

Item Bag: This item will cost you 200 PokeCoins and it will increase your Item Storage by 50.

This item will cost you 200 PokeCoins and it will increase your Item Storage by 50. Pokemon Storage: This item will cost you 200 PokeCoins and it increases your Pokemon Storage by 50.

This item will cost you 200 PokeCoins and it increases your Pokemon Storage by 50. Postcard Pages: This item will cost you 100 PokeCoins and it increases your Postcard slots by 50.

This item will cost you 100 PokeCoins and it increases your Postcard slots by 50. Team Medallion: This item will cost you 1,000 PokeCoins and lets you change your Pokemon GO team once every year.

