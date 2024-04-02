Pokemon GO post shares the "only benefit" of being a rural player

Even after all these years, Pokemon GO is still a very popular mobile game. However, the experience can differ greatly from player to player due to the title's geocaching gameplay. A trainer's location definitely plays a huge role in determining whether or not they will enjoy their time in the title.

However, a community of Pokemon GO players from lesser-populated rural towns have revealed that they get a sense of peace and quiet from playing in their area. One particular user on the game's subreddit started a discussion regarding the benefits they receive from living in an area where competition between players is much less fierce.

Redditor KylKaon stated in their post:

"The only benefit of being a rural area GO player... Nobody to contend with in showcases. The most I seen in a showcase is, like, 5 or 6."

KylKaon shared screenshots revealing all the progress they made in Pokestop Showcases, a popular feature where players compete against one another to see who has the highest-quality Pocket Monster of a given species.

Another user on the subreddit commented that they enjoy the free Pokecoins they receive from leaving their Pocket Monster in an uncontested gym.

However, they also brought up an issue with Pokemon GO. They highlighted that players cannot receive their critterrs from the gyms they place them in. This results in their creatures being trapped in that gym until someone with free time comes by and claims it.

User JaanaLuo presented the upside of not having to spend a lot of money on Raid Passes for large raid events, such as the recent Pokemon GO Shadow Mewtwo raids. However, given how the comment is worded, they may see living in a rural area as a downside, as there are fewer Raid Battle locations available for these types of events, thus leaving a portion of the playerbase out of the fun.

How to enjoy Pokemon GO from a rural community

Though some players may think Pokemon GO is not worth playing if they do not live in a big city, there are some things these rural players can still do (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The fun does not have to stop if trainers play Pokemon GO in lesser-populated settings. Most towns still have a few gyms and various Pokestops to discover. While Remote Raiding has been nerfed, it is still a possibility if players do not mind spending a couple dollars.

As mentioned by KylKaon, they have used their rural town to farm for Pokestop Showcase medals. For those who do not know, if trainers earn the platinum medal for these showcase competitions, which is obtained after winning 100 of these contests, they earn an encounter with the rare Pikachu, PhD.

Regardless of these situational benefits, Niantic should still make an effort to help those in these sorts of communities enjoy the game even more.