Can Wobbuffet be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO trainers may not see a ton of upside from Wobbuffet as a battler aside from its durability, but collectors may still want to bag its shiny form.

Thanks to the ongoing New Year event in Pokemon GO, shiny collectors are likely wondering if shiny Wobbuffet is available to them. Fortunately, this is currently the case, and shiny Wobbuffet can be caught in the wild or evolved from a shiny Wynaut.

Shiny Wobbuffet sports a pink body instead of its ordinary blue appearance, making it quite vibrantly colored compared to its original iteration.

Pokemon GO: Other shiny Pokemon that can be found in the New Year's event

Charmander is currently one of the favored event Pokemon, making its shiny form potentially more likely to appear (Image via Niantic)

Although Wobbuffet is seeing an uptick in appearances thanks to the current Pokemon GO event, a few more Pokemon are currently appearing more often than they usually would. Though the group of Pokemon contains some very contrasting members, they are nonetheless more likely to appear.

Therefore, these Pokemon have better chances for their shiny forms to appear via more encounters being available to trainers. At present, the Pokemon being upticked in the event are:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Raticate

Pikachu

Nidorino

Slowpoke

Gengar

Pichu

Wurmple

Abomasnow

Hoothoot

Kyurem

Although this group of Pokemon doesn't have a ton in common (minus all of the Kanto region starters being available), this Pokemon GO event presents an excellent opportunity to catch these Pokemon at increased rates and hopefully run into a shiny or two along the way.

It's also important to note that some of these Pokemon are available as Raid bosses either exclusively or primarily compared to their wild spawn rates. The current event Pokemon listed above available to battle in raids are:

Slowpoke

Hoothoot

Gengar

Kyurem

Raticate

Nidorino

Mega Abomasnow

In addition to these event Pokemon, Mawile is also currently a 1-Star Raid boss, and its shiny form can be caught. For some of these event Pokemon, trainers will likely have to raid them quite a few times to potentially catch their shiny form.

If Pokemon GO trainers are having a tough time spotting one of these event Pokemon in the wild, raiding will likely be the necessary avenue to collect shinies.

