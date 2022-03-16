How to Complete Pokemon GO's Festival of Colors Collection Challenge

The long-awaited Festival of Colors event for Pokemon GO is finally here. With it, a new wave of challenges for players to complete have arrived. Like almost every other event before it, the Festival of Colors brings a new Collection Challenge for avid Pokemon GO players willing to take on the challenge.

The Festival of Colors, or Holi as it is commonly called, is a yearly Indian tradition. Collection challenges are notorious for stumping some players due to the unpredictability of Pokemon spawn chances in the game. With the new wave of content added to Pokemon GO, here's a quick and easy guide to taking on these challenges.

Pokemon GO's Festival of Colors Collection Challenge: An Overview

The Festival of Colors event is the first major event of the Season of Alola (Image via Niantic)

The Festival of Colors Collection Challenge features the newest Pokemon added in the Season of Alola. Players will have to catch the new Flying-type Pokemon, Oricorio. Oricorio has four different forms that can be found around various regions of the world. Luckily, only one form is required to complete the challenge.

Another positive of this new event is the increased spawn rate of the Pokemon required to complete this challenge. Pokemon like Horsea and Turtwig have received an increase to their spawn rate, which is great as they are required to complete this challenge and are often hard to come by.

Trapinch and Gligar are also required to complete the collection challenge. While it is great that they can easily be found, their evolutions, Flygon and Gliscor, are some of the best Ground-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League. This is the best time for players to collect their required candies.

More commonly seen Pokemon like Slugma, Drowzee, and Tailow are also required for this Collection Challenge. While these are common Pokemon, this does not mean players should not take advantage of the increased spawn rate. This is a great way for players to add the evolutions to their Pokedex.

After completing this challenge, players will be rewarded with 20,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and an encounter with the Oricorio style native to their area. Players can use items like Lure Modules and Incenses from Pokestops or the in-game shop to increase the general spawn rate to help complete this challenge.

Edited by Danyal Arabi