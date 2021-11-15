Ways to find shiny Turtwig in Pokemon GO

With the new Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes only a few days away, players are starting to get excited about their new Sinnoh journey; Pokemon GO is reflecting the hype by giving players a chance to catch the Sinnoh region starter Pokemon. Some trainers may be wondering if they can find and catch the shiny variant of the Sinnoh Grass-type starter, Turtwig.

Shiny Pokemon are Pokemon that appear in a different color than they usually are. For example, a shiny Pikachu would be a Pikachu that appears orange rather than its trademark yellow. Shiny Pokemon also do not appear as such on the map, and an encounter must be started to see if a shiny Pokemon has spawned.

Shiny Turtwig in Pokemon GO: How to get

Turtwig has a spotlight hour coming on November 16, 2021 (Image via Niantic)

Players will be glad to know that Turtwig can be found in its shiny variant in Pokemon GO. Due to it having a Community Day event back in 2019, Turtwig's shiny variant has been obtainable ever since.

Finding a shiny Pokemon takes a lot of time and a lot of patience due to the very unlikely chance of one spawning. There are certain measures players can take in Pokemon GO to indirectly increase the spawn rate of shiny Pokemon.

The first thing players can do is use an Incense. Incense are items in Pokemon GO that attract Pokemon to the player's position. Incenses can be found in the shop either by purchasing them individually or by buying bundles. Incenses last for half an hour and a lot of value can be gained from using them if the player is in a densely populated area like a city.

Another step a player can take in Pokemon GO is to use a Lure Module. Lure Modules, much like Incenses, can be bought from the shop individually or in bundles. Unlike Incenses, Lure Modules can be attached to Pokestops, thus increasing the spawn rate of Pokemon near the Pokestop.

Both effects of the Lure Module and the Incense can be activated at the same time, and spawn rates can potentially be maximized depending on the amount of Pokestops the player is close to and whether they choose to put Lure Modules on them or not. Players should also remember that Pokemon do not appear on the map in Pokemon GO as their shiny variants, so players will have to check each Pokemon individually.

While shiny Turtwig does exist within Pokemon GO, finding one is a daunting task due to its rarity. Players looking to find one should go to an area with a multitude of Pokestops, place Lure Modules, use an Incense, and start checking the Pokemon that appear. If too many Pokemon appear in one area, catching a few to clear out the area may be required.

