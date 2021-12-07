The best counters for Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO

Mega Steelix finally has its turn in Pokemon GO's spotlight as a Mega Raid Boss. With a new Raid Boss comes a wave of strategies to counter and take it down. Steelix has been a part of the Pokemon franchise since the second generation and along with Scizor was one of the Pokemon added as an evolution to a Pokemon from the generation prior.

Steelix's Mega Evolution, Mega Steelix, however, has been a part of the Pokemon franchise since Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire released on the Nintendo 3DS. Since its addition, it has quickly become a fan favorite. But how can players beat it for the opportunity to add one to their collection?

Mega Steelix in Pokemon GO: An analysis

Mega Steelix made an appearance facing off against Mega Glalie in the animated trailer for Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Steelix, much like its standard form, is a Steel and Ground-type Pokemon. This means it has a weakness to common attacking types like Fighting, Fire, and Water while also having a weakness to Ground-type attacks. Steelix also has a staggering 10 resistances which is more than half of the available types in the game.

Mega Steelix's defense stat of 327 being the 5th highest in Pokemon GO can make it seem like it is undefeatable. Steelix also sports an attack stat of 212, while it is rather low in terms of attacking power on a Mega Evolved Pokemon, it is still above-average and nothing to take lightly. Mega Steelix's lowest stat is stamina at an average 181.

Mega Steelix may appear like Pokemon GO's ultimate wall but it has a few exploitable weaknesses. Its weakness to Pokemon GO's most common attacking types is one of these. Being weak to not just Fighting, but Water-type attacks as well leaves Mega Steelix open to heavy damage from top-tier attackers like Shadow Machamp, Lucario, and Shadow Swampert.

Another measure players can take to ensure a successful Raid Battle is to recruit as many players as possible. Many options like social media and Pokemon GO forums are great places to find players looking for help in Raids.

In terms of the minimum amount of players recommended for this battle, 5 players are needed. Even with 5, some trouble may still be had thanks to Mega Steelix's massive defense stat. With enough players and strong enough Pokemon, players should have no problem taking it down.

In summary, to defeat Mega Steelix, players will want to invest in attacking Pokemon like Machamp and Lucario as well as have a group ready to take on the Iron Snake Pokemon. Pokemon GO players should take this boss on in groups of 5 or 6 to ensure that the Raid Battle is a success.

Edited by R. Elahi