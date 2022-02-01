Pokemon GO: Best counters to take advantage of Sneasel's weaknesses

Whether it's in a future Raid Battle or a Battle League variation, players may have to face off against a Sneasel in Pokemon GO. To best prepare for the occasion, players may need assistance when considering various Pokemon in their collection to bring to the battle.

Only appearing in Mt. Silver in its debut generation, which could only be reached after obtaining all of the badges in both the Kanto and Johto regions, not many players knew Sneasel was in the franchise at the time if they did not watch the anime.

Sneasel received an additional evolution in the fourth generation, just like many older Pokemon. Weavile, Sneasel's evolution was even used on Team Galactic's leader, Cyrus.

Various details about Sneasel, like its typing, stats, and possible movepools, are crucial in determining the best possible strategy for winning any battle against it. This information can also help players determine which Pokemon works better for a possible Raid Battle against it compared to others.

Optimal strategies against Sneasel in Pokemon GO

Sneasel as it appears in Pokemon GO

Sneasel is a Dark and Ice-type Pokemon. This typing hurts Sneasel way more than it helps it. Ice is the worst typing in the game, with it having a large number of weaknesses as well as it only resisting other Ice-type attacks.

Both of these typings share a weakness to Fighting-type attacks, which make them deal a large amount of damage to Sneasel. Considering the abundance of common offensive Fighting-type Pokemon used in Pokemon GO, this is a contributing factor in why Sneasel and Weavile are rarely used in the Battle League.

Sneasel's stats are also a significant weak point in Pokemon GO. Given that Sneasel is not a fully evolved Pokemon, it makes sense that Sneasel's stats leave a lot to be desired. Sneasel's weakest stats are its defense and stamina, sitting at a terrible 146 each.

Sneasel's attack stat is not much better, standing at 189. In a battle system like Pokemon GO's, where every Pokemon is nearly guaranteed to take damage, defense and stamina are both incredibly crucial stats.

Various Pokemon work great against Sneasel. Pokemon that resist both Sneasel's attacks and deal super-effective damage with their own is the most ideal. The first type of Pokemon that comes to mind is Fire/Fighting-type Pokemon.

Luckily, these types of Pokemon are abundant. Blaziken, Infernape, and Emboar are the three best Pokemon to use against Sneasel. Sneasel is not a very strong or bulky Pokemon and therefore has a lot of exploitable weaknesses.

Powerful supercharged attacks can easily burst down Sneasel's health in Raid Battles and may even take it down in one hit in Team GO Rocket battles or the Battle League. Fire-type and Fighting-type Pokemon are the best Pokemon to use in this battle.

