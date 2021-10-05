Current Drives for Genesect in Pokemon GO: How to obtain them

With Genesect being available to Pokemon GO players once again in October 2021 in its Douse Drive form, many players may be wondering how to get the other forms of Genesect to complete their collection. Are these different forms available, as well as the Douse Drive? When can players get these various forms?

Collecting Genesect in Pokemon GO

Genesect, much like Mewtwo, is a Pokemon created by humans. (Image via Niantic)

Much like many other Legendary and Mythical Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Genesect is available to players through 5-Star Raid Battles. Other forms of Genesect have been available earlier, such as its original form and Genesect with its Burn Drive.

Unfortunately, Drives for Genesect are not items that can be switched out like they are in the main series Pokemon games. The different Drive forms for Genesect are programmed into Pokemon GO as completely separate Pokemon from the base form of Genesect. This means that players are going to have to catch five different Genesect, each with different Drives.

Not every Drive form has made its catchable debut in Pokemon GO as of writing. For the forms currently in Pokemon GO, the only way to get these is by trading or even buying them. As for the rest of the forms of Genesect, they will be made available later.

Additional information: Genesect

There are some things to keep in mind for trainers looking to use Genesect in Pokemon GO's Battle League. While Genesect is a mighty Mythical Pokemon, it is far from invincible. Genesect is a Bug and Steel-type Pokemon which means it only has one weakness, Fire-type attacks. This weakness is also shared between both its types, and as a result, Genesect is highly vulnerable to Fire-type moves.

Genesect has a stat spread that indicates that it performs best as a glass cannon attacker with a high attack stat of 252 but a low defence of 199 and stamina of 174. This means that Genesect is a Pokemon best used at the end of the battle when the opponent is left with their Pokemon weakened or only have a Pokemon weak to Genesect's attacks left.

Genesect and its various forms cannot all be captured at once. Sadly, players looking to collect each of the different Drive forms will have to wait until the rest of the Drives release and the other previous forms come back to Pokemon GO via an event.

