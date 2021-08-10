Does Pokemon Unite have voice chat?

Voice chat was among the main features fans had been wanting in Pokemon Unite since the game was announced.

As it is a Pokemon MOBA, fans were hoping for all of the usual mechanics that come with a MOBA. Other similar games, like League of Legends and Smite, have both voice and text chat. It’s a core feature of MOBAs, since communicating with teammates is a large part of the game. Fortunately, although it may not be complete as expected, Pokemon Unite does have a voice chat feature.

How to access the voice chat feature in Pokemon Unite

Voice chat does exist in Pokemon Unite, but it only can be accessed in a party of friends. If a player opens a lobby with invited teammates, they will have the option to use a voice chat to talk with each other throughout the game. This option won’t be available for random lobbies.

To access this feature, players can look at their additional settings menu. They can then scroll down to Voice Chat settings to make sure they’re open. Voice chat will be activated automatically, though, once it’s activated. Players will need to reach Trainer Level 6 before they can access voice chat.

In a random lobby, players won’t be able to communicate with teammates vocally. There is, however, a ping wheel that players can use. They have set messages that players can send to alert teammates of certain situations. These messages aren’t incredibly expressive, but they will help teammates at times. Examples would be “I need backup” or “Unite Move ready to go.”

It’s important to note that, if players want to use voice chat, they will need a headset compatible with the Nintendo Switch.

Another thing about the voice chat in Pokemon Unite is that it only works in the game. Players will not be able to communicate while in the main menu or lobby, making it different from voice chats in other games. Players who want to stay in chat between games will definitely prefer making a call in Discord or other similar voice chat service.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod