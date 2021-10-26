Does Wobbuffet have any uses in Pokemon GO?

Wobbuffet has had a reputation in the Pokemon series for being something of a joke, but it has its applications in Pokemon GO, specifically in PvP combat.

In short, Wobbuffet isn't exactly a great option in combat for the most part, but it has significant contributions to the current Great League meta game if used wisely by its trainer.

Pokemon GO's PvP is constantly evolving, but Wobbuffet has found a comfortable niche in the Great League thanks to its max stamina stats clocking in at the third-best in the game. It also has access to Counter, Pokemon GO's best Fighting-type Fast Move.

Pokemon GO: Using Wobbuffet in Great League PvP

Wobbuffet may look goofy, but its stamina total makes it a tough Pokemon to take out quickly

Although its maximum CP still puts it firmly behind many of its competitors in Pokemon GO's Great League, Wobbuffet can still handle more than a few matchups thanks to its high health, making it difficult to take it out at a quick pace without taking advantage of its type weakness to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves.

Wobbuffet's moveset also doesn't give it many damage options despite Counter being a solid move, with Mirror Coat being the only move in its collection capable of obtaining a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Although these downsides are significant, Wobbuffet can still win many battles of attrition in Pokemon GO Great League PvP.

Counter's damage and energy generation add up, and if players opt to purify a Shadow Wobbuffet, Return can serve as an upgrade at the Charge Move position over Mirror Coat. That being said, Mirror Coat can still be picked up as a secondary Charge Move if a trainer needs it.

It's rare for Return to be considered a solid move option, but considering Wobbuffet's strengths and ability to stay in a fight and take a beating, it actually performs well.

It won't ever threaten its Pokemon GO opponents with damage, but bringing Wobbuffet out as a defender is still a wise choice in lieu of using Pokemon such as Blissey, Miltank, or Snorlax.

If trainers can force their opposition into hitting the brick wall that is Wobbuffet until better opportunities arrive, this Pokemon portrayed as a punchline can cause more than a few headaches on its own.

