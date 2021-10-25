The best moveset for Honchkrow in Pokemon GO (October 2021)

Pokemon GO trainers who have been piling up Murkrow found in the wild shouldn't think they're useless, as Murkrow's evolution Honchkrow is a powerful offensive option even if it doesn't have the best defense or health.

Filling the role of a glass cannon on offense, Honchkrow provides great damage both from a Dark and Flying-type perspective, especially if it utilizes its favorable type matchups effectively. Its PvP capability in Great and Ultra League is above average, and it is an exceptional choice when used in raids. To bring out the most of this Pokemon, trainers will want to optimize its moveset depending on what they intend to use it for.

Honchkrow in Pokemon GO: The best movesets for PvE/PvP

Honchkrow's biggest drawback is its durability, but its damage makes up for this drawback (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Honchkrow is currently capable of learning six different moves in Pokemon GO between its Fast and Charge Moves. The moves can be found below:

Fast Moves

Peck (Flying-type)

Snarl (Dark-type)

Charge Moves

Brave Bird (Flying-type)

Psychic (Psychic-type)

Dark Pulse (Dark-type)

Sky Attack (Flying-type)

When gearing Honchkrow up for Pokemon GO's PvE, the top moveset picks include Peck and Sky Attack, Snarl and Dark Pulse, and Snarl and Sky Attack. The first two movesets receive a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) due to matching types with Honchkrow and perform best when countering certain Pokemon types. Snarl and Sky Attack also receive STAB and spread out Honchkrow's type effectiveness spread, but can limit its capability as a hard counter.

Peck and Sky Attack allow Honchkrow to provide one of the highest Flying-type damage per second totals in the game, giving it the ability to dominate many matchups in Pokemon GO against Bug, Fighting, and Grass-type Pokemon.

When aiming for PvP effectiveness, Honchkrow will likely want to use Snarl and Sky Attack, picking up Dark Pulse as a second Charge Move to improve type spread. This won't exactly allow it to tackle a Pokemon like Giratina in Ultra League despite having a favorable type matchup, but it should perform admirably in many situations. Its lack of bulk because of its HP and defense stats still limits it. However, Honchkrow has never been established as tanky in Pokemon GO and performs best when used purely on offense.

