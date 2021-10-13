Top 5 Great League picks in Pokemon GO (October 2021)

Picking a team for Pokemon GO's Great League can be difficult for most players due to the overwhelming amount of catchable Pokemon in the game being eligible for the Great League. A select few Pokemon perform better in this League than other Pokemon; here are five of them.

Top 5 Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Great League

5) Bastiodon

Bastiodon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Shield Pokemon, Bastiodon, takes the number five spot. Having a monstrous defence stat of 286, Bastiodon is the textbook definition of a wall. However, much like a wall, Bastiodon lacks attacking capabilities. Bastiodon has an attack stat of 94; for reference, the male variant of Nidoran has an attack stat of 105. Bastiodon is also held back by its major weakness to Fighting-type attacks as well as Ground-type attacks.

4) Skarmory

Skarmory as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Armor Bird Pokemon, Skarmory, soars into the number 4 spot. Much like a majority of other Steel-type Pokemon, Skarmory is known for its borderline impenetrable defence. With a solid attack stat as well as great Steel and Flying-type moves at its disposable, the only thing holding this beast back is its lack of coverage. Skarmory lacks any sort of attack that could protect it from Electric or Fire-type Pokemon and can therefore be taken out quickly by any Pokemon that can deal super-effective damage to it.

3) Venusaur

Venusaur as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The original Grass-type starter, Venusaur, takes its well-deserved spot on this list. At first glance, Venusaur might not appear to be all that special compared to other Grass-type Pokemon, but where Venusaur excels is in its access to Frenzy Plant. Its Poison typing also gives it an edge against other Grass-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

2) Galarian Stunfisk

Galarian Stunfisk alongside Galarian Meowth promoting their release in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Is it a bear trap, or is it a fish? Whatever Galarian Stunfisk is, it's number 2 on the list. The defensive typing of Steel and Ground gives Galarian Stunfisk the edge over its regular Unovan variant. The Steel typing provides Stunfisk with some additional defences and bulk that its standard variant was lacking. On top of its defensive typing, Galarian Stunfisk is also sporting a meaty stamina stat of 240. Much like many Steel-type Pokemon, however, Galarian Stunfisk lacks the offence to truly triumph over the tier.

1) Azumarill

Azumarill as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Conquering Pokemon GO's Great League at the number one spot is Azumarill. With incredible bulk and typing, much like Galarian Stunfisk, Azumarill can be a tough Pokemon to take out. Where Azumarill reigns supreme over the Steel flounder, however, is in its diverse move pool. With tons of coverage options and all that bulk, there are few situations where Azumarill is forced to switch out. With the energy and shield advantage, it is easy to say that there is no single Pokemon in the tier that can get rid of Azumarill, earning it the number one spot on the list.

With all the Pokemon in Pokemon GO's Great League, there are a lot of hard choices to make when building a team. As tempting as it might seem, assembling a team of all Steel types is not a very good idea. When constructing a team, balancing types, stats, and roles is always the best idea.

