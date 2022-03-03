×
Every "A Melemele Adventure" special research task and reward in Pokemon GO

The Alolan Pokemon Yungoos (Image via Niantic)
Spencer Whitworth
ANALYST
Modified Mar 03, 2022 06:46 AM IST
Feature

Pokemon GO's Season of Alola has just begun. Trainers have been treated to a host of events and challenges to herald the arrival of many new Pokemon from the Alola region.

One such challenge is a special research story called "A Melemele Adventure." Melemele is one of many islands that make up the region of Alola. It draws inspiration from the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

Since Melemele is the namesake of this special research, its tasks center their rewards around Pokemon that trainers can find on that specific island in Pokemon's Sun and Moon games.

Breaking down "A Melemele Adventure" in Pokemon GO

Pyroar, the fully-evolved Fire-type starter Pokemon of the Alola region (Image via Niantic)
"A Melemele Adventure" is a four-step special research undertaking in Pokemon GO.

After completing the three stages of the first step, players can collect their rewards and move on to the next step. Once all the steps have been completed, players will be able to rake in a huge reward that dwarfs those of the previous steps.

Below, Pokemon GO trainers can find a breakdown of each step, the challenges contained within, and the rewards obtained upon completion:

Step 1

  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Alolan Rattata encounter
  • Send 3 Gifts and Add a Sticker to Each - 10 Pokeballs
  • Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon - Yungoos encounter
  • Stage Completion Rewards - 10 Pinap Berries, 500 experience, 500 Stardust

Step 2

  • Take a Snapshot of a Wild Pokemon - 5 Razz Berries
  • Use 7 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon - 10 Great Balls
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Pikipek encounter
  • Stage Completion Rewards - 1 Charged TM, 500 experience, 500 Stardust

Step 3

  • Catch 6 Normal-type Pokemon - Yungoos encounter
  • Catch 3 Different Species of Normal-type Pokemon - Yungoos encounter
  • Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms - Alolan Raticate encounter
  • Stage Completion Rewards - 1 Premium Battle Pass, 1,000 experience, 1,000 Stardust

Step 4

  • Send 5 Gifts to Friends - 10 Great Balls
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - 7 Pinap Berries
  • Win a Raid - Alolan Meowth encounter
  • Stage Completion Rewards - 15 Ultra Balls, 8,000 experience, 3,000 Stardust
Fortunately for Pokemon GO trainers, "A Melemele Adventure" is a pretty simple set of research tasks. With enough Pokeballs and friends to send gifts to, clearing the majority of the research's steps should be no trouble at all.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
