Every Trophy Garden exclusive Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Trophy Garden plays host to all kinds of rare creatures in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Trainers get access to newer and rarer Pokemon the further they progress in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Obtaining the National Pokedex is one milestone that changes up the Pokemon found there.

There are Pokemon in the Trophy Garden which can be found all the time. There are others that are considered the Daily Pokemon, that switch out every single day. There are even some exclusively found in that area.

What is the Trophy Garden in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

The Pokemon Mansion in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

The Trophy Garden is an area of tall grass out the backdoor of the Pokemon Mansion. The Pokemon Mansion can be found on Route 212 with the owner, Mr. Backlot inside.

Speak to Mr. Backlot and he will advise you on what can be found in the Trophy Garden on a daily basis. This is how you will know which Daily Pokemon can be encountered.

Pokemon exclusive to the Trophy Garden

A wild Eevee encounter in the Trophy Garden. (Image via ILCA)

There are nine Pokemon that can be caught exclusively in the Trophy Garden of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Some may be given as Eggs throughout the main story or breeding, but this is the only place you can encounter a wild one.

The following Pokemon are exclusive to the Trophy Garden:

Igglybuff

Jigglypuff

Eevee

Meowth

Plusle

Minun

Castform

Porygon

Happiny

All of the Trophy Garden exclusive Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are part of the location's Daily System. This means they won't be available every single time you enter the Trophy Garden.

There will be two Daily Pokemon available in the Trophy Garden along with those that are available all the time. Talk to Mr. Backlot to see which ones you can encounter on a specific day.

The Daily system works on a rolling format, meaning each Daily Pokemon will be available for two days before it leaves. Use Igglybuff and Eevee as an example of how the system pans out.

Also Read Article Continues below

Igglybuff replaces a creature and is there with Eevee on one day. That would be Eevee's second day. So, the next day sees Eevee replaced, but Igglybuff remains for one last encounter.

Edited by Danyal Arabi