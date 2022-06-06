Every weakness and counter for Nihilego in Pokemon GO

The first Ultra Beast has finally come to Pokemon GO following the conclusion of the Season of Alola. Nihilego being the first Ultra Beast to be released in Niantic's mobile game, fits perfectly. For this first part of the new Season of GO event, it is a Five-Star Raid Boss.

Nihilego is part of a subcategory of Legendary Pokemon known as "Ultra Beasts." These Pokemon are powerful from a different dimension that came to our world through Ultra Wormholes opened by Necrozma, a terrifying Ultra Beast. These Pokemon can cause massive ecological damage if left uncontained.

With Nihilego being the first of many Ultra Beasts inevitably coming to Pokemon GO as a Raid Boss, players will want to add one to their collection. But to get the opportunity to catch one, they will first need to defeat it in battle. Being a powerful Raid Boss, users need some tips before engaging in battle.

Pokemon GO Raid Guide: Countering Nihilego

Nihilego in its announcement trailer (Image via Niantic)

Nihilego is the first and only Rock and Poison-type in the franchise. While dealing with a Pokemon of a unique type combination can be intimidating for newer players, Nihilego has a glaring weakness. Both Rock and Poison-type Pokemon are weak to Ground-type attacks like Mud-Slap and Earthquake.

Story continues below ad

Like lots of other Legendary Pokemon, Nihilego has incredibly high stats compared to the rest of the cast. Its highest stat is its attack sitting at a firm 249, followed closely by its stamina of 240. This leaves its lowest stat being its defense. Though it is its lowest stat, it still sits at well over 200 at 210.

Nihilego's low defense compared to the rest of its stats leaves it highly susceptible to super-effective burst damage. The best way to cleave through Nihilego in battle is through the charged attack, Earthquake. It is a reasonably common Ground-type attack a lot of Pokemon of the type have access to.

Story continues below ad

When constructing a party for any Raid Battle in Pokemon GO, a balance of offense and defense is the key to victory. Since this is a five-star Raid Battle, users will need to bring along multiple trainers for the fight. Five participants are recommended to come along.

Some of the best offensive Pokemon to bring for this fight are those with access to Earthquake. Excadrill, Groudon, Rhyperior, and Garchomp are the best possible offensive picks for this Raid Battle. Due to their ability to consistently hit Nihilego's double-weakness, these Pokemon are the best possible options to bring.

A few defensive options are also crucial for any battle in Pokemon GO. Due to the game's battle system, every Pokemon is guaranteed to take damage.

Steel-type Pokemon are recommended for defensive options due to their high average defense and resistance to Rock and Poison-type attacks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far