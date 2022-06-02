Everything in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's June reveal trailer

Fans across the globe recently received a brand new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In this new video for the title, some of the early-game Pokemon and a few other big reveals were presented to the community. To make matters even more exciting, the game's Legendary Pokemon were revealed as well.

A lot of new information to unpack comes with every trailer for a new Pokemon game. Some fans may have also missed a few minor details in their first viewing of the trailer, so some information may go unknown before the game's release. Luckily, we have compiled all the important details from the trailer in this article.

Each entry in the main series for the Pokemon franchise comes with a lot of crucial information that helps players determine how the game will play. Every recent Pokemon game also comes with a few new gimmicks to help it stand out from the rest of its fellow mainline titles. So what was revealed in this new video?

Important details from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new trailer

The first point of interest brought in the new trailer is the set of updates made to Pokemon Centers. On the game's webpage, it has been revealed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be an open-world title. This means players can go wherever they want, whenever they want. Pokemon Centers have changed to compliment this.

Pokemon Centers and Markets will take the form of Kiosk-like stands at certain points around the map. This will suit the pacing of an open-world game incredibly well as having various spots to heal around the map eliminates the need for players to drag themselves to the nearest town. This way, players can keep exploring.

Two new professors have also been revealed. Whichever professor the player will meet will depend on which version of the game they are playing. Players in Scarlet will get Professor Sada while players in Violet will get Professor Turo. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the first games to have version-exclusive professors.

The two new professors in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The presumable rival that players will encounter in their playthrough, Nemona, has also been revealed. From what has been seen so far, she will not use any of the provided Starter Pokemon and will instead use Pokemon from the surrounding area, with the region's Pikachu-equivalent, Pawmi, being her Ace Pokemon.

The game's next big reveal in the trailer was the announcement of four-player co-op. Trainers can connect with up to four friends to travel around the region during their playthrough. This has been experiemented with in Pokemon Sword and Shield but appears to be much more refined in this new entry.

Finally, a total of five new Pokemon have been revealed. Smoliv, an olive-based Pokemon, Lechonk, a pig-based Pokemon, and the previously mentioned Pawmi, an electric rodent. The new Legendary Pokemon have been revealed as well. Koraidon will be exclusive to Scarlet and Miraidon will be exclusive to Violet.

