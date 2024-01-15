Gardevoir or Gallade: Who should you evolve Ralts into in Pokemon GO?

Gardevoir and Gallade are some of the most popular creatures in the Pokemon franchise's many games, especially Pokemon GO. However, obtaining both of these picks can be somewhat difficult for many players due to the resources and constraints for both evolutions. As such, many players may only want one of these forms if they do not care to complete the Pokedex.

Despite being from the same family, these two creatures are drastically different from one another, sporting their fair share of strengths and weaknesses when compared to each other. Ultimately, the call comes down to personal preference and what you need this creature for. So where do both of these forms shine, and what form should you pick?

Advantages of using Gallade in Pokemon GO

Gallade as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gallade is a Fighting and Psychic-type, which tends to be offensively better in more scenarios than Gardevoir's Psychic and Fairy typing. This allows Gallade to cleave through the meta of the game's competitive Great and Ultra League, which is where it is most commonly seen. Gallade also has access to Leaf Blade, giving it great coverage against Ground and Water-types.

Gallade has a great stat pool, catering heavily towards offense. This allows it to swiftly take down weakened targets in the late game after the opponent has used all of their shields. While its defense is decent, being at almost 200 base, its minuscule stamina leaves nothing much for its defense stat to protect.

With the recent addition of Mega Gallade into Pokemon GO, players may think that Gallade may be worth using more than ever. However, this is sadly not the case. While Mega Gallade can be a great supporting Mega for powering up better Fighting-types like Lucario or Terrakion, it itself is relatively lackluster compared to other Megas.

Advantages of using Gardevoir in Pokemon GO

Gardevoir as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gardevoir is a very consistent choice thanks to its Psychic and Fairy typing. This particular combination greatly assists its defensive prowess, making it better suited for the game's PvE scene rather than PvP (with one notable exception). Gardevoir also has a massive movepool spanning many different elements, granting it great coverage in combat.

While this typing is great for many match-ups, it tends to be Gardevoir's biggest downfall in Master League, the tier of Pokemon GO's competitive scene where it is the most viable. While it does have great match-ups against some Dragon-type legendaries in the tier, it is still weak to the various Ghost and Steel-types that inhabit the tier.

However, in PvE, Gardevoir and its Mega Evolution are some of the best Psychic or Fairy-types you can use in raids. Thanks to its Fairy typing, it gets the same-type attack bonus on Charm and Dazzling Gleam. Both of these moves are powerful damage dealers, slightly pushing Gardevoir ahead of Gallade in relevance.

Is Gardevoir or Gallade better in Pokemon GO?

In short, Gardevoir is better for those who are interested in participating in raids, gym gameplay, or the Master League. If you find yourself leaning more towards the Ultra or Great Leagues, you may want to consider evolving your male Kirlia into a Gallade, as males are the only ones who can evolve into Gallade.

One helpful detail to keep in mind is to use Gallade for offense and battles, and Gardevoir for defense and contexts where resistances matter, like gym defense or Team Go Rocket battles. While the two share a stat pool, their secondary typings truly push them into their roles.