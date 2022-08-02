How to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO (August 2022)

A new month has come to Pokemon GO. This means there is potential for new challenges for players to face. Most prominently, a potential change in the battle parties used by the game's antagonistic organization, Team GO Rocket. With four leaders to battle, players have no shortage of powerful foes to battle.

Many fans of the Pokemon franchise will know the main boss of Team GO Rocket, Giovanni, as he has appeared in every other form of Pokemon media. However, newcomers to Niantic's mobile game may be unfamiliar with the other three lesser bosses of the organization, Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff. Of course, they can be battled.

Many players feel that Arlo could be quite the challenge for newer players. With this in mind, some pointers on how to best tackle this challenge may go a long way. However, it may be difficult to pinpoint a definitive strategy for dealing with these fights as each team can change monthly.

Taking on Arlo in Pokemon GO

Charmander

Charmander as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The easiest stage of this fight comes in the opening. Charmander will be Arlo's first Pokemon 100% of the time. Considering this Pokemon is an unevolved Pokemon, taking it down requires little preparation. After the battle, this Shadow Charmander will be the Pokemon rewarded to the player in Pokemon GO.

In the later stages of this fight, a Rock-type is recommended to bring. This recommendation also works regarding Charmander and its pure Fire typing, leaving it vulnerable to Rock-type attacks. Rampardos or Rhyperior are great options to get to this battle.

Salamence, Mawile, or Charizard

Charizard as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The next stage pits the player against one of three Pokemon. This stage is nothing to fear as both Salamence and Charizard are weak to Rock-type attacks and Mawile is a notoriously weak Pokemon. With the first two possibilities mentioned, the recommendations of Rampardos or Rhyperior remain.

For Mawile, bringing a Ground or Fire-type will significantly help this fight and prepare for the final stage of the fight. Given the low threat of Mawile, strenuous preparation is not required, but it never hurts to be safe. Excadrill or Heatran is a great choice to bring along in Pokemon GO.

Scizor, Steelix, or Gardevoir

Steelix as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the final stage of this fight, players will have to fight either Steelix, Scizor, or Gardevoir. There is no preferred option at this stage as players should be adequately prepared for it depending on how they build their team beforehand. Excadrill can carry this stage of the fight depending on its moveset.

While Scizor is not weak to Ground-type or Steel-type attacks like the other two options, its relatively low defense based on other Steel-types leaves it as the least threatening.

An excellent template for a potential team for this fight includes Rampardos, Excadrill, and a Fire-type Pokemon like Heatran or Blaziken. These Pokemon have the best chances of dealing with Arlo's team composition in Pokemon GO.

