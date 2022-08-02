How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO (August 2022)

A new month in Pokemon GO means the potential for a new set of enemy Pokemon for the lead members of the antagonistic Team GO Rocket. However, one member of this organization is much more desirable to face off against than the others, i.e., the main leader, Giovanni.

Appearing in every form of media in the Pokemon franchise, Giovanni is one of the most recognizable trainers in the series, up there with notable figures like Ash Ketchum and Brock. His appearance in Niantic's mobile game leaves few surprised, but this iteration of the big boss always has a trick up his sleeve.

What makes Giovanni much more desirable to challenge than his other, more common leaders in Pokemon GO is the Pokemon he rewards the player with. While other Team GO Rocket leaders also give out Pokemon, Giovanni's rewards are always much better as he rewards trainers with shadow variants of Legendaries.

Weaknesses and Counters for Giovanni's team in Pokemon GO

Persian

Persian as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first Pokemon users will always face off against when challenging Giovanni is his Persian. This cat Pokemon is always by the big boss' side in the anime and the games. Hence, its position on his team in Pokemon GO stands more as a means to continue this trend than challenge gamers.

As Persian is a pure Normal-type Pokemon, its biggest weakness comes from powerful Fighting-type attacks. It is far from being a star contender in battle, and this is due to its weak attack and frail defenses.

With this in mind, the optimal counter for Persian is Lucario due to its secondary Steel typing.

Nidoking, Machamp, or Rhyperior

Nidoking as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This stage of the fight is the only one players need to predict to be victorious. However, given some shared typings, this can be an elementary stage to prepare for.

For example, Nidoking and Rhyperior share a Ground typing, but Nidoking is also a Poison-type. Rhyperior also has a secondary Rock typing.

This scenario makes a Water-type Pokemon valuable for this stage of the fight. Pokemon like Blastoise, Swampert, and Milotic make for excellent choices.

As for Machamp, as it is the odd one out, it has a 33% chance of showing up. It is not uncommon for it to go overlooked.

Starmie, Tentacruel, and Mantine make for excellent offensive and defensive options to bring on just in case.

Shadow Latios

Latios as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final Pokemon and the Legendary Pokemon users are rewarded with upon defeating Giovanni in Pokemon GO is Latios. This stage will be the hardest one in the battle but is far from impossible.

Latios is a Dragon and Psychic-type Pokemon, leaving it with very few key weaknesses.

While Dark and Ice-type attacks deal super-effective damage to Latios, these types of Pokemon are not recommended to bring on as they quickly get taken out by Machamp. Fairy-type Pokemon also get taken out by Nidoking's Poison attacks.

The best option for taking out Latios are Ghost-types.

To summarize, this well-rounded fight can make for one of the more challenging ones in Pokemon GO. A good template for an optimal team for this fight includes Lucario, Starmie, and Dusknoir.

