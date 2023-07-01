How to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO (July 2023)? Best counters, lineups, and more

With a new month comes the possibility of serious content changes in Pokemon GO. One of the most observed facets of gameplay is the teams used by each member of Team GO Rocket, the game's main antagonists. While knowing the lineup will always be handy, most players focus on the teams used by the organization's admin leaders.

Arlo is one of the notable members since his debut, considering his more modern design. The character also saw a rise in popularity following the release of Shadow Gligar, which he gave away upon being defeated.

Though never considered the strongest of Team GO Rocket's upper ranks, Arlo can still give some lesser-experienced trainers a run for their Pokecoins. As such, a refresher on his creatures in Pokemon GO is recommended.

How to counter Arlo in Pokemon GO

Aipom as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first creature Arlo uses, in the beginning, is Shadow Aipom. This Pokemon will not pose much of a threat, as it is not evolved and lacks a quality movepool. Aipom also sports a pure Normal typing and a decreased defense stat due to the Shadow Bonus.

With these details in mind, players could bring a Fighting-type Pokemon. Machamp is a great option, as it's the best pure Fighting-type in Pokemon GO. However, some creatures could appear later and make quick work of Machamp due to its lack of defensive utility or a second typing. As such, Scrafty would be a much better option.

Alakazam as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The next stage of this fight can feature Alakazam, Mismagius, or Sharpedo. Each creature is susceptible to one counter that can easily sweep them: Scrafty. This Pokemon is an incredibly good pick for this fight, as its access to Dark and Fighting-type attacks allows it to hit each possible opponent in this stage for super-effective damage.

A moveset of Snarl, Power-Up Punch, and Foul Play will give players all the tools needed for Scrafty to succeed and hard-carry this fight. Effective use of Power-Up Punch will also allow it to sweep through the whole fight thanks to its passive attack increase effect.

Snorlax as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final stage of this battle will pit players against Snorlax, Magnezone, or Scizor. Magnezone and Snorlax will be the easiest to deal with since they are also weak to Fighting-type attacks. If Scizor shows up, players must get a little more creative.

Since it's only weak to Fire-type attacks, players may need to find a way to sneak one onto their team. Thankfully, Pokemon GO has many great choices for this fight. Players can rely on Scrafty, Infernape, or Houndoom to get the job done.

