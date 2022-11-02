How to beat Arlo in Pokemon GO (November 2022)

Arlo is one of Pokemon GO's foremost villains. He is among the three Team GO Rocket Leaders who serve as lieutenants in Giovanni's sinister organization. Trainers are often tasked with battling them, though their battle teams change over time.

Arlo possesses a total of seven possible Pokemon. Trainers won't know which one he will choose for his team until the battle is already underway. However, if players understand which Shadow Pokemon he is likely to use, they can plan to counter him accordingly using Pokemon GO's type advantages.

Arlo's Pokemon GO team as of November 2022 has been the same since approximately July of this year. However, trainers will still need the right counters in battle to overtake his powerful Shadow creatures.

Only guaranteed appearance in Arlo's Pokemon GO Team as of November 2022 is Charmander

When trainers take on Arlo's current Pokemon GO team, the only guaranteed appearance will be that of Charmander. The fledgling Shadow Pokemon has a 100% certainty to appear in every battle that Arlo participates in with this particular team.

However, Arlo will still deploy two other monsters into the battle with varying chances of appearance. A wise trainer will want to account for all the potential options that he has and prepare counters for each of them should they appear.

All of Arlo's Shadow Pokemon and their appearance rates

Slot One - Charmander (100%)

- Charmander (100%) Slot Two - Mawile (38%), Salamence (36%), Charizard (26%)

- Mawile (38%), Salamence (36%), Charizard (26%) Slot Three - Scizor (72%), Gardevoir (21%), Steelix (9%)

Depending on Arlo's Pokemon GO team choices, trainers will want to have the best counter picks available to overcome them.

This can be tricky as players won't be able to see Arlo's team until the battle has commenced. However, it's always possible to exit the battle and then re-attempt it. Doing so will allow a player to select their counters, and Arlo won't change his team if you leave.

Counters against Charmander

Rhyperior

Landorus

Garchomp

Excadrill

Rampardos

Samurott

Feraligatr

Empoleon

Aerodactyl

Kyogre

Swampert

Blastoise

Counters against Arlo's second choice

Mawile

Blaziken

Landorus

Chandelure

Excadrill

Groudon

Salamence

Glaceon

Galarian Darmanitan

Mamoswine

Weavile

Jynx

Charizard

Rampardos

Terrakion

Landorus

Rhyperior

Aerodactyl

Counters against Arlo's third choice

Scizor

Blaziken

Entei

Charizard

Infernape

Flareon

Gardevoir

Gengar

Attack Form Deoxys

Nihilego

Metagross

Chandelure

Steelix

Terrakion

Reshiram

Lucario

Darmanitan

Conkeldurr

In addition to the Pokemon listed above, Pokemon GO trainers can use many other options as long as they have favorable type matchups.

Additionally, players will likely want to use picks with high CP and IV stats in order to maximize the damage they deal and reduce that which they take. As long as Arlo's Shadow Pokemon are taking super effective damage, they won't last long due to their reduced durability on account of their Shadow form.

Once Arlo is defeated, Pokemon GO trainers will gain the opportunity to catch his Shadow Charmander. Considering the increased attack power that all Shadow Pokemon receive, evolving this Charmander into a powerful Shadow Charizard may be something worth investing in. It will be expensive, but a quality Charizard with a shadow buff can be a deadly force in battle.

