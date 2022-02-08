How to beat Professor Kamado in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players definitely have a couple of tough battles ahead of them during the endgame.

Unlike any other game in the franchise, this title definitely focuses on the single player experience. There are much fewer trainer battles and much more open areas for trainers to roam and conduct research. That being said, trainers will definitely still want a strong team for some of the frustrating opponents later in the game.

Note: Spoiler warning ahead.

Which Pokemon deals the most damage to Professor Kamado's team?

Once the trainer reaches the Temple of Sinnoh, Professor Kamado challenges them since he thinks the trainer is responsible for the frenzied Pokemon around Hisui. Professor Kamado’s team will be a little high leveled, but it won’t be the hardest to counter.

The first thing trainers should know about Professor Kamado’s team is that it’s slow as molasses. Hisuian Braviary is the fastest member of his team (with a base speed of 80) and the other members (Golem, Clefable and Snorlax) are all on the slow side as well.

This means that any trainers with fast Pokemon can likely get enough action speed to move twice in one turn. It’s also a great opportunity to use Agile Style moves to either do chip damage or boost stats.

The other big thing trainers will want to take advantage of is Professor Kamado’s Fighting-type weakness. Both Golem and Snorlax are weak to Fighting (although Hisuian Braviary and Clefable both beat Fighting-types).

One of the best Pokemon to bring to this battle is Sneasler. If Braviary gets chipped, Sneasler could potentially sweep by using Slash on Hisuian Braviary, while dispatching Clefable and Close Combat with Poison Jab.

Sneasler can potentially sweep Professor Kamado's team with a little help (Image via Game Freak)

Steel-types can also perform really well here, mostly for Clefable. Kamado’s Clefable actually has a pretty nasty combo where it boosts up with Calm Mind and then uses Draining Kiss to recover any damage it takes.

If any trainer doesn’t have a resist to Fairy, they could get beat by this strategy alone. Fortunately, though, there are a couple of Steel-types like Bronzong or Magnezone that trainers can catch right in the Coronet Highlands.

If trainers want a simple lineup just to beat Kamado, they will basically want a Fighting-type, a Fairy resist, and a Hisuian Braviary counter. For example, they could use Heracross for Golem and Snorlax, Bronzong for Clefairy and Luxray for Hisuian Braviary.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul