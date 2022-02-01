How to ride Sneasler in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Riding Pokemon is one of the many useful mechanics in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and Sneasler is on the roster for players to choose from. However, each Pokemon that players can ride in the game will come with its own uses and requirements to acquire.

Sneasler in general is a powerful Pokemon that opens up a ton of new spots for players to explore. With that said, it's no surprise that getting a hold of the Noble Pokemon will take some additional effort. Like most previous Pokemon games, players will need to go through the evolution steps before anything else.

Getting a Sneasler to ride in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There is no way to get a Sneasler out in the wilds of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, so players will need to evolve the first form. Hisuian Sneasel is the first form of Sneasel, and is different from the Johto form of Sneasel.

In the Arceus game, the Pokemon is a Poison and Fighting time with a lighter color scheme. To find one, players should head towards the Pimeval Grotto or the Celestica Trail.

In these areas, players are bound to find what they need, but they should be careful around the aggressive fighting type. Quickly whittle the Sneasel down and catch it to reach the next step, which is evolution.

Players can catch more if they want a better chance at speeding up the evolution process since a Razor Claw is required. The item will have a chance to drop anytime a Sneasel is caught or defeated.

Whether players buy one later on, or find one, the Razor Claw should be used on the desired Sneasel to get the brand new evolution. When the evolution process concludes, players will be able to utilize their new team additions to get around the map.

Riding the Sneasel evolution in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Find a Sneasel to start the evolution process. (Image via Nintendo)

Players can summon and ride their Sneasler by pressing either left or right and the "+" button at the same time. When using the Sneasler, players can also pick up items with the Pokemon by pressing "A" when the prompt appears to make exploring much more convenient.

Also Read Article Continues below

Having this Pokemon available in Pokemon Legends: Arceus will ensure that more areas around the open-world map can finally be accessed. Spots that have a steep incline are typically ones that will require the Sneasel to traverse, so having one is nearly mandatory for any player.

Edited by Danyal Arabi