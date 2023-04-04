How to beat all Team GO Rocket grunts in Pokemon GO (April 2023)

With a new month in Pokemon GO comes a fresh wave of Team GO Rocket members. A lot of attention is usually directed at the four major bosses of the team, and the lower class, the organization's legion of loyal grunts, is often overlooked.

The grunts of Team GO Rocket play a key role in the mobile game's gameplay loop. To earn a chance to catch a Shadow Legendary Pokemon, players need to battle a lot of these low-ranking members. These grunts also stand guard outside of a lot of restocking Pokestop points.

Since Pokemon GO offers so many different grunts to battle, newer players will need to be prepared. Doing some much-needed research before tracking down these villains will be very useful.

So, what do players need to know about these no-good crooks?

Everything to know about taking down Team GO Rocket grunts in Pokemon GO

Team GO Rocket grunts, as seen in the Pokemon Origins anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Team GO Rocket grunts can be encountered through two different methods. Players can either encounter them at certain Pokestops or after tapping the hot air balloon that occasionally appears over the head of their avatar. Once encountered, the grunt will give a slight hint in regards to the type of Pokemon they use.

These grunts not only grant players progress towards the Rocket Radar, a crucial item for battling the organization's bosses, but they also give those who defeat them the chance to catch powerful Shadow Pokemon. These Shadow Pokemon that are given away are cycled through every few months.

Since these grunts are not meant to give Pokemon GO players much of a challenge, the best way to counter them is through the use of creatures of a suitable element.

Here are the counters for each Team GO Rocket grunt in Pokemon GO:

Don't tangle with us! (Grass) - Use Fire, Ice, and Flying-types

- Use Fire, Ice, and Flying-types You're gonna be frozen in your tracks. (Ice) - Use Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-types

- Use Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-types These waters are treacherous! (Water) - Use Electric and Grass-types

- Use Electric and Grass-types Do you know how hot Pokemon fire breath can get? (Fire) - Use Water, Ground, and Rock-types

- Use Water, Ground, and Rock-types Go, my super Bug Pokemon! (Bug) - Use Flying, Fire, and Rock-types

- Use Flying, Fire, and Rock-types Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power? (Psychic) - Use Bug, Ghost, and Dark-types

- Use Bug, Ghost, and Dark-types Get ready to be shocked! (Electric) - Use Ground-types

- Use Ground-types Let's rock and roll! (Rock) - Use Water, Grass, and Ground-types

- Use Water, Grass, and Ground-types Battle against my Flying-type Pokemon! (Flying) - Use Rock, Electric, and Ice-types

- Use Rock, Electric, and Ice-types You're no match for my iron will! (Steel) - Use Fire and Ground-types

- Use Fire and Ground-types Check out my cute Pokemon! (Fairy) - Use Poison and Steel-types

- Use Poison and Steel-types You'll be defeated into the ground! (Ground) - Use Grass, Water, and Ice-types

- Use Grass, Water, and Ice-types This buff physique isn't just for show! (Fighting) - Use Psychic, Flying, and Fairy-types

- Use Psychic, Flying, and Fairy-types Normal does not mean weak. (Normal) - Use Fighting-types

- Use Fighting-types Coiled and ready to strike! (Poison) - Use Psychic and Ground-types

- Use Psychic and Ground-types Wherever there is light, there is also shadow. (Dark) - Use Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-types

- Use Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-types Ke...ke...ke...ke...ke...ke! (Ghost) - Use Dark and Ghost-types

- Use Dark and Ghost-types ROAR! ...How'd that sound? (Dragon) - Use Fairy, Ice, and Dragon-types

Additionally, a grunt that says “Don't bother - I've already won! Get ready to be defeated! Winning is for winners!” uses Normal, Water, Flying, and Psychic-types in Pokemon GO. Players should use a team of Fighting, Electric, and Ghost-types if they encounter it.

New players who encounter grunts while playing Pokemon GO should have nothing to worry about. These villains pose no real threat to experienced trainers and can easily be defeated by beginners.

