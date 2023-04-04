How to beat all Team GO Rocket grunts in Pokemon GO (April 2023)

With a new month in Pokemon GO comes a fresh wave of Team GO Rocket members. A lot of attention is usually directed at the four major bosses of the team, and the lower class, the organization's legion of loyal grunts, is often overlooked.
The grunts of Team GO Rocket play a key role in the mobile game's gameplay loop. To earn a chance to catch a Shadow Legendary Pokemon, players need to battle a lot of these low-ranking members. These grunts also stand guard outside of a lot of restocking Pokestop points.
Since Pokemon GO offers so many different grunts to battle, newer players will need to be prepared. Doing some much-needed research before tracking down these villains will be very useful.
So, what do players need to know about these no-good crooks?
Everything to know about taking down Team GO Rocket grunts in Pokemon GO
Team GO Rocket grunts can be encountered through two different methods. Players can either encounter them at certain Pokestops or after tapping the hot air balloon that occasionally appears over the head of their avatar. Once encountered, the grunt will give a slight hint in regards to the type of Pokemon they use.
These grunts not only grant players progress towards the Rocket Radar, a crucial item for battling the organization's bosses, but they also give those who defeat them the chance to catch powerful Shadow Pokemon. These Shadow Pokemon that are given away are cycled through every few months.
Since these grunts are not meant to give Pokemon GO players much of a challenge, the best way to counter them is through the use of creatures of a suitable element.
Here are the counters for each Team GO Rocket grunt in Pokemon GO:
- Don't tangle with us! (Grass) - Use Fire, Ice, and Flying-types
- You're gonna be frozen in your tracks. (Ice) - Use Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-types
- These waters are treacherous! (Water) - Use Electric and Grass-types
- Do you know how hot Pokemon fire breath can get? (Fire) - Use Water, Ground, and Rock-types
- Go, my super Bug Pokemon! (Bug) - Use Flying, Fire, and Rock-types
- Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power? (Psychic) - Use Bug, Ghost, and Dark-types
- Get ready to be shocked! (Electric) - Use Ground-types
- Let's rock and roll! (Rock) - Use Water, Grass, and Ground-types
- Battle against my Flying-type Pokemon! (Flying) - Use Rock, Electric, and Ice-types
- You're no match for my iron will! (Steel) - Use Fire and Ground-types
- Check out my cute Pokemon! (Fairy) - Use Poison and Steel-types
- You'll be defeated into the ground! (Ground) - Use Grass, Water, and Ice-types
- This buff physique isn't just for show! (Fighting) - Use Psychic, Flying, and Fairy-types
- Normal does not mean weak. (Normal) - Use Fighting-types
- Coiled and ready to strike! (Poison) - Use Psychic and Ground-types
- Wherever there is light, there is also shadow. (Dark) - Use Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-types
- Ke...ke...ke...ke...ke...ke! (Ghost) - Use Dark and Ghost-types
- ROAR! ...How'd that sound? (Dragon) - Use Fairy, Ice, and Dragon-types
Additionally, a grunt that says “Don't bother - I've already won! Get ready to be defeated! Winning is for winners!” uses Normal, Water, Flying, and Psychic-types in Pokemon GO. Players should use a team of Fighting, Electric, and Ghost-types if they encounter it.
New players who encounter grunts while playing Pokemon GO should have nothing to worry about. These villains pose no real threat to experienced trainers and can easily be defeated by beginners.