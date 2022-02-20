How to beat Volo in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Volo is flat-out unfair, and many trainers will lose this battle in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Forget Cynthia from Generation IV or Iris from Generation V; the final fight with Volo is likely the toughest battle in any Pokemon game. Not only does he have six overleveled team members, but afterwards trainers will have to fight Giratina not once, but twice, and without a break to heal up.

Which Pokemon are best for the toughest fight in this new game?

The first thing trainers should do is level up their team to at least 65, but preferably 70. This isn’t like other fights where an underleveled team with type synergy can win the day with a good strategy. Trainers will need a team that is at least on par with Volo’s.

The quickest way to level up is through fighting Alpha Pokemon. Not only do they give off tons to experience themselves, but the drop experience candy that trainers can distribute throughout the rest of their team.

The best Alphas to target would be the Blissey in Obsidian Fieldlands, the Electivire in front of the Temple of Sinnoh and the Machamp on the Arena’s Approach in Alabaster Icelands.

To get to this point in the game, trainers will have to catch several legendaries including Heatran, Cresselia and the Lake Trio. It’s highly recommended that trainers use them.

Trainers are also going to need a couple of bulky tanks. This is because, with the new battle mechanics, usually the trainer will pick up a KO, then Volo will revenge KO, and back and forth the two will go until one team gets completely wiped out.

If this happens, that trainer will have nothing left for the double Giratina battle. Therefore, trainers will need a Pokemon that can take many hits and KO several Pokemon over time.

After beating Volo, trainers wil need to fight both Giratina forms (Image via Game Freak)

The best option for this is definitely Cresselia. If trainers can take out Volo’s lead Spiritomb, nothing else on his team can inflict super effective damage to Cresselia, who in turn can Lunar Blessing all of its health back.

Trainers are also going to need a strong Giratina check that they can keep healthy throughout the battle. The best options for this are Togekiss and Clefable, since they have enough bulk to take hits from Giratina and fire back with Moonblast.

Finally, trainers will need to keep track on what’s on Volo’s team and look for opportunities to sweep. For example, Dialga can deal with most of Volo’s team except Lucario. If Dialga comes in and picks up a KO, Lucario will likely come out next and use Close Combat. It’s much better, then, to only send out Dialga when Lucario is gone.

Also, if trainers seriously need help, they can always cheese the Giratina battles by catching the level 84 Garchomp in Alabaster Icelands. Desperate times call for desperate mesaures!

