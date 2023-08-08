How to best prepare for Cresselia Raid Hour in Pokemon GO (August 9)

To give its more mature playerbase a chance to engage in some of the game's limited-time content, Pokemon GO hosts a weekly Raid Hour event that greatly increases the spawn rate of a given Five-Star Raid Boss at the time. This week, you will have a better chance at adding the Legendary Pokemon from Sinnoh, Cresselia, to your collection.

Being known as one of the best defensive Legendaries of all time, Cresselia is a highly sought-after creature in both the main series and Niantic's spin-off. However, with this upcoming event only giving trainers a limited time to participate, some may want to be as quick and efficient as possible. But how can you do this?

What items should you bring to Pokemon GO's Cresselia Raid Hour?

Cresselia as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing you will want to do is stock up on various items. The first of which is Raid Passes. These items are the cost of entry for these types of battles in Pokemon GO, making them required for this event. One of these can be found for free per day by spinning the photo disk located at every gym location. Trainers can also purchase one for around two USD.

The next thing you will want to stock up on is healing items. Since the mobile game takes an action-based approach to its battling system, every participant in these raids is guaranteed to take damage. This means that even the bulkiest of creatures will surely fall after one or two raids. Thankfully, these healing items are incredibly easy to find.

Potions and Revives of different types and qualities can be found by spinning any photo disk you encounter. However, if you need these supplies immediately, you can purchase them in exchange for Pokecoins at Pokemon GO's in-app store.

These Pokecoins can be earned from defending gyms, or they can be purchased from the in-app store as well.

How to counter Cresselia in Pokemon GO

Since Cresselia is notoriously defensive, taking it down is no easy feat. This is why it is imperative to bring the right creatures for the job. This pocket monster is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon, which leaves it vulnerable to Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type attacks. Though a small selection, there are many creatures that can hit these weaknesses with excruciating force.

Though taking Gengar is ill-advised due to its secondary Poison typing, Dusknoir and Mismagius serve as great counters and are easily accessible to most casual players. Since Dark-types resist Psychic-type damage, bringing creatures of that element is a great idea as well. Most notably, Darkrai serves as the perfect counter for Cresselia.

Finally, you will need the assistance of other trainers if they want repeated success throughout Pokemon GO's Raid Hour event. Since Cresselia has high stats due to its status as a Legendary Pokemon, along with having incredible bulk, you should run in teams between five and seven. Of course, this number fluctuates depending on the experience and skill level of each participating player.