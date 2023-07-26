How to best prepare for Pokemon GO Regidrago Raid Hour on July 26

To give more players a chance to obtain Regidrago in Pokemon GO, Niantic has released the weekly Raid Hour, giving the Pocket Monster a higher chance to spawn. Given the relatively short duration of the event compared to others introduced in the past, trainers will need to be ready when the time comes to fight the powerful creature.

However, for those new to the raiding scene, it can be somewhat intimidating to challenge this Legendary Pokemon in one sitting. So, what should these players know before participating in the event?

What to bring to the Regidrago Raid Hour in Pokemon GO

Regidrago as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing players will want to make sure they stock up on is Raid Passes. Those who want to challenge multiple Regidrago raids to find one with perfect stats will need these items as they are the entry cost to these battles. One can be earned for free per day by spinning the photo disk located at any gym location. Trainers can also buy these items from the in-game store for around $2 USD each.

The next thing players will want to make sure they have an ample supply of before indulging in these Raid Battles in Pokemon GO is healing items. Repeated raids will deal a lot of damage to one's party. As such, trainers will need to stock up on Potions and Revives if they want to challenge more than one of these fights. These items can be purchased from the in-game shop or found in Pokestops.

Finally, players will want to make sure they have other trainers to raid with. Though more difficult for some players compared to others, having a bunch of other trainers to challenge these battles with is important. A team of five or six should suffice, but this number will vary depending on the creatures each participant has at their disposal, as well as their experience with raids.

How to counter Regidrago in Pokemon GO

Normally, players would have to express caution when using a Dragon-type Pokemon in a raid against a Dragon-type Raid Boss. However, in the case of Regidrago, the boss does not possess any Dragon-type fast attacks. It only has access to Bite. This significantly cuts down on the amount of damage it can do against other Dragon-type creatures.

However, the best possible type players can bring to this raid in Pokemon GO is Fairy. Fairy-type creatures not only resist Dragon-type attacks and deal super-effective damage against Regidrago, but they also resist Dark-type attacks, the same element as Bite (Regidrago's only fast attack).

Mega Altaria, Shadow Gardevior, Togekiss, Shadow Granbull, and Sylveon are all great choices to bring to this raid, thanks to their high stats and Fairy typings.