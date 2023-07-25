Pokemon GO Regidrago raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Regidrago returns to Pokemon GO as the game's newest 5-star Raid Boss. Since players could only obtain this creature previously through exclusive Elite Raids, giving them the opportunity to find one normally is a welcomed change in the eyes of the community. However, taking down this incredible Legendary Pokemon is no easy feat.

To take down a Raid Boss of this caliber, you may need some guidance when formulating a strategy. Thankfully, with a little bit of game knowledge and help from other players, taking down Regidrago in its Raid Battle should not be an issue. Here's what you should keep in mind going into this fight.

How to counter Regidrago in Pokemon GO

Regidrago as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing you should know about any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before challenging it is its elemental typing. In the case of Regidrago, it is a pure Dragon-type. This means it is weak to Ice, Fairy, and other Dragon-type attacks. Knowing this, we can piece together a list of great counters to use for this Raid Battle.

By far, the best Mega Evolution to use for this fight is Mega Altaria. Although many may be wary of using it due to its Dragon typing, its secondary Fairy typing neutralizes most damage. Sporting some impressive Fairy-type firepower of its own, Mega Altaria is a must-use for those with one in their collection.

There is no shortage of great Dragon and Ice-types to bring to this Raid Battle. Since Regidrago has no Dragon-type fast attacks, you can use Dragon-types of your own without being punished too hard compared to other Dragon-type Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO. Rayquaza, Salamence, Dragonite, and Kyurem are all great choices.

Can Regidrago be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Unfortunately, Regidrago has been confirmed not to be shiny despite its shiny form being present in the game's files. As such, it would be fair to assume that Niantic will release Shiny Regidrago on Pokemon GO's live servers to commemorate a future event. However, it is unclear as to what occasion this would be.

Is Regidrago good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Although Regidrago's stats are decent enough, the creature has no relevance in the game's competitive scene. This is thanks to it not possessing any Dragon-type Fast Attacks. With it not even being able to use Lock-On like the rest of the Regis, Regidrago is easily the worst of the Regis in the game as of writing.

However, with a slight rework to its move pool, it has the potential to be one of the best creatures in the game. With either a Dragon-type Fast Attack or Lock-On, you could use Regidrago as an offensive tank that can blast opponents with constant Dragon Pulses or Outrages, turning it into one of the best Dragon-types you could use.