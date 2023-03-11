What is the best moveset for Regidrago in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

With the upcoming Elite Raid Boss for Pokemon GO, many players will have the opportunity to add Regidrago to their collection. As a result, they may want to use this Legendary Pokemon in the game's competitive Battle League against other players.

However, since Regidrago is relatively new to the franchise, some players may not know how to best use it in battles. Additionally, since the main series' battle system is different from that of Niantic's mobile games, some Pokemon may perform differently between games.

As Regidrago has yet to become available in the game, there is limited information available about its specific moves and stats within the context of Pokemon GO. However, based on its stats and movepool in the main series games, we can make some educated predictions about how it may perform.

Regidrago in Pokemon GO: Everything to know about the pure Dragon-type

Regidrago as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every player should know about a creature before using it in competitive play is its elemental typing. Regidrago is a pure Dragon-type Pokemon which means that it is weak to Ice, Fairy, and other Dragon-type attacks while being resistant to Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric-type attacks.

Regarding Regidrago's stat spread in Pokemon GO, the creature boasts the game's highest Stamina stat, with a value of 400, making it an excellent tank. However, its low Defense stat of 101 somewhat balances this out, meaning that although it has an immense health pool, it lacks the necessary defense to protect it effectively.

When it comes to the optimal movesets for Regidrago in Pokemon GO, players do not have many choices. This is established first by the creature's lack of Fast Attack options. Sadly, Regidrago can only have one possible Fast Attack: Bite. Since Bite is a Dark-type move, the attack does not receive the same-type attack bonus from being used by Regidrago.

Regidrago has a few options when it comes to Charged Attacks in Pokemon GO, but none of them can really compare to the best choice. Unfortunately, Regidrago's signature attack, Dragon Energy, did not make it into the game. As a result, players will have to make do with Outrage since it is the best option in terms of damage and energy cost.

Those looking to max out their Regidrago and unlock the second Charged Attack slot should pick Dragon Pulse. This choice has the lowest energy cost and still deals a lot of damage. Hyper Beam is a decent option, but it has a very high energy cost that does not justify the damage output, especially considering that it does not benefit from the same-type attack bonus.

In summary, Regidrago has the potential to be one of the best Stamina tanks in Pokemon GO. While it seems to be a top Dragon-type from the outside, players will just have to wait until it hits live servers to see how it stacks against the competition.

