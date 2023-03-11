Pokemon GO Regidrago Elite Raid guide (March 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's newest Elite Raid Boss, Regidrago, is only a few hours away from arriving. The March Elite Raid event is set to take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:00 am, 2:00 pm, and 5:00 pm local time.

Regidrago is one of the newest Legendary Pokemon in Niantic's mobile game. The creature debuted in the second expansion of Pokemon Sword and Shield, The Crown Tundra.

Elite Raids are some of the most hyped events in Pokemon GO. They provide players with the ultimate challenge as a way for them to get their hands on some of the most powerful creatures in the franchise. However, with these battles being incredibly challenging, many trainers may struggle with them.

A bit of game knowledge and strategy goes a long way when it comes to any level of challenge in Pokemon GO. So what should players keep in mind when it comes to facing Regidrago during the upcoming Elite Raid opportunity? What are some of the best creatures that trainers can use to take it down?

Everything to know about taking on Elite Raid boss Regidrago in Pokemon GO

The first thing players should know about any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before taking it on is its elemental typing. As can be gathered from its name, Regidrago is a pure Dragon-type Pokemon. The best counters to use against it are Ice, Fairy, and other Dragon-type attacks.

From what has been discovered, Regidrago has the highest stamina stat in Pokemon GO, with a monstrous base stamina of 400. Players will have a hard time trying to burst this menace down before the raid timer runs out. However, considering the creature's defense of 101 is its lowest stat, it will still succumb to tons of super-effective attacks over time.

Finding Pokemon suited for this raid encounter is much easier than players may expect. Fairy and Ice-type creatures are incredibly easy to find, with Mamoswine and Mega Abomasnow being some of the most common. Fairy-types like Gardevoir and Sylveon can go a long way in this fight, thanks to their high bulk and super-effective type coverage.

Considering the wide roster of creatures players can use for this raid in Pokemon GO, it can be a bit overwhelming for beginners who may have never undertaken something as difficult as Elite Raids. Thankfully, trainers don't need to have fancy Mega Evolutions and Legendary Pokemon to be successful. There are tons of common picks they can use.

As previously mentioned, Sylveon is the best budget option because it only requires a minimum of 25 Eevee candies to obtain (thanks to the nickname trick). For the same reason, Glaceon is another great choice for players who want a great Ice-type for this raid. Since yesterday was the Spotlight Hour for Eevee, players should have at least two that they are willing to evolve.

