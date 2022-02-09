Top 5 Ice-types to use in Pokemon GO (2022)

Trainers who want more wins in PvP or to beat more Raid bosses should consider adding Ice-types in Pokemon GO.

Although they have good coverage against many types, Ice-types dominate one matchup: against Dragon-types. Not only are Dragons weak to Ice, but many powerful Dragons are double weak to Ice (Dragonite, Garchomp, Rayquaza, etc.).

The trade-off is that Ice-types struggle against Steel, but there are still other situations where they do well.

Which Ice-type Pokemon are the best to invest in?

5) Regice

Ice typically isn't seen as a defensive type (it has many weaknesses, only resists itself, etc.). Regice, though, has enough raw Defense (309) to wall many opponents. It also benefits from a strong move pool that gives it two options to counter Steel-types (Focus Blast and Earthquake).

4) Weavile

Weavile evolves from Sneasel (Image via Bandai Namco)

This Pokemon isn't seen in PvP too often because it is such a frail glass cannon. Weavile really gets to shine in Raids, though. Its combination of Ice Shard and Avalanche deals tons of DPS, and it is often one of the top-ranked counters to Raid bosses that are weak to Ice.

Weavile's Attack stat is 243, which puts it just under threats like Excadrill. This and charge moves that don't take up too much energy is why Weavile is so valued.

3) Abomasnow

Abomasnow has a dual type of Ice and Grass (Image via x Lunar Gaming)

There are two big reasons why Abomasnow is such a threat in GO Battle League. The first is that it is very efficient with energy; thanks to Powder Snow, it won't take long before it has a Weather Ball (Ice) charged. Abomasnow's other charge move, Energy Ball, isn't too expensive in terms of energy either (55)

The second reason is that there are many Water-types and Dragon-types in Ultra League. Abomasnow can deal with Giratina, Swampert, Azumarill, and the like with its Grass and Ice typing.

2) Walrein

Walrein recently got access to Icicle Spear (Image via Niantic)

This is undoubtedly the most recent inclusion in the higher tier of Ice-type Pokemon. Thanks to a recent Community Day, Walrein got what it desperately needed: a charge move with low energy cost.

With Icicle Spear, Walrein can now bait shields and leave opponents open to punishing Earthquakes. It also has a strong 242 Stamina stat, keeping it in matches and absorbing hits.

1) Mamoswine

Mamoswine hails from the Sinnoh region (Image via Niantic)

This Pokemon can be a trainer's best friend. With solid coverage and a 247 Attack stat, Mamoswine can destroy the competition in PvP as well as Raids. It is a familiar face in Raid counters, making quick work of Rayquaza, Garchomp, Landorus, and similar Raid bosses.

Not only is it strong, but Mamoswine's moveset is efficient on energy. Its charge moves are Bulldoze and Avalanche, which take 60 and 45 energy, respectively.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

