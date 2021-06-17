Pokemon GO: Walrein raid counters and weaknesses for June 2021

Pokemon GO has just brought in a new slate of raid bosses, and Walrein has made the cut as a Tier 3 boss.

When it comes to raid battling Walrein, it is far from the toughest challenge Pokemon GO trainers will face, but beating it can be accelerated by exploiting its weaknesses.

For players looking to rack up a few captures of Walrein during raids while it is available, beating the Pokemon quickly is likely preferred. Fortunately, Walrein has four key elemental weaknesses to exploit, and that allows for plenty of strategies.

The ideal Pokemon and moves are preferred, but type-matching is the core principle here.

Pokemon GO: Ideal Pokemon and moves to counter Walrein

When it comes to Walrein's weaknesses, it takes super effective damage from Electric-, Fighting-, Grass- and Rock-type moves in Pokemon GO. With that in mind, a list can be narrowed down from the top raid picks in the game and they can be fit with the appropriate moves for the job.

Though the top picks will excel against Walrein, plenty of Pokemon and moves that exploit the type advantage can still do well, especially in a situation where players are with a team of other trainers within the raid.

For Pokemon who can devastate Walrein in Pokemon GO, trainers can try:

Mega Venusaur (Beware of Ice-type moves Walrein might have, as Venusaur is weak to them)

Mega Manectric

Zekrom

Therian Thundurus

Lucario

Conkledurr

Mega Ampharos

Rampardos

Magnezone

Zapdos

Raikou

Mega Gengar (Not a direct counter type-wise but it has massive attack stats)

Mega Lopunny

Machamp

Electivire

Rhyperior

Terrakion

Breloom

Luxray

Roserade (Beware Ice-type moves similarly to Venusar)

Sirfetch'd

Hariyama

Mewtwo

Tyranitar

Heracross

Blaziken

Emboar

Aerodactyl

Some awesome moves to pit against Walrein in Pokemon GO include:

Fast moves

Charge Beam

Vine Whip

Volt Switch

Counter

Smack Down

Spark

Thunder Shock

Low Kick

Razor Leaf

Rock Throw

Charged moves

Frenzy Plant

Wild Charge

Thunderbolt

Aura Sphere (Lucario only)

Dynamic Punch

Zap Cannon

Rock Slide

Focus Blast

Rock Wrecker (Rhyperior only)

Solar Beam

Grass Knot

Close Combat

Stone Edge

Though the list is not definitive, these options should be able to assist Pokemon GO players in racking up wins against Walrein in raids. These moves and Pokemon can even work in some capacity against a trainer-owned Walrein as well.

Hopefully players will be able to capture Walrein in raids to their heart's content using these strategies, enabling them to get the best IV balance for Walrein that they can.

